Kane Williamson ruled out of Champions Trophy final against India, New Zealand replace him with Chapman in the field

New Zealand legend Kane Williamson was ruled out of the second innings of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 final against India at the Dubai International Stadium. Williamson will not take any further part in the final, informed the New Zealand Cricket Board before India's chase began on Sunday. Mark Chapman replaced him in the field. New Zealand's Kane Williamson reacts as he walks off the field after losing his wicket during the ICC Champions Trophy final cricket match between India and New Zealand at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Sunday, March 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Christopher Pike)(AP)

"Kane Williamson will not field in the second innings of the Champions Trophy final after picking up a quad strain while batting. Mark Chapman has taken his place in the field," NZC said in a statement.

Williamson was dismissed for 11 off 14 balls earlier in the day. He provided a return catch to left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav while trying to push a single too long on.

Williamson ended Champions Trophy 2025 as New Zealand's third-highest run-getter with 200 runs in 5 matches. He scored a masterful century in the semi-final against South Africa.

New Zealand are already missing fast bowler Matt Henry in the final. He was ruled out with a shoulder injury. He sustained the injury while attempting to take a catch in the semi-final against South Africa. Henry tried his best on Sunday morning but he could not pass the fitness test and was seen walking inside the dressing room in tears.

India restrict New Zealand to 251/7

Shepherded by a brilliant Kuldeep Yadav (2/40), Indian spinners aced the conditions but well-timed fifties by Daryl Mitchell and Michael Bracewell steered New Zealand to a competitive 251 for seven.

Daryl Mitchell (63, 101 balls) and Bracewell (53 off 40 balls) navigated the Blackcaps through a turbulent middle phase after they opted to bat first. However, the start made by New Zealand did not justify the total that they eventually managed. They raced to 69 for 1 in 10 overs despite losing Will Young to Varun Chakravarthy (2/45), who came to bowl as early as the sixth over.

The introduction of Kuldeep 11th over changed the complexion of the game. With his first ball, Kuldeep consumed Rachin Ravindra, who failed to read a wonderfully concealed googly that disturbed his stumps. After Williamson's dismissal, the Kiwis slumped to 75/3.

The four-pronged Indian spin attack assumed control of the proceedings from that point, and New Zealand could not find a boundary for the next 81 balls.That tedious sequence was broken when Glenn Phillips hammered Kuldeep for a six over long-off.

Kuldeep and Varun, who at times breached the 100 kmph barrier, found appreciable turn off the deck.Axar Patel and Ravindra Jadeja, however, relied more on quickness to cramp Kiwis batters for space.