close_game
close_game
News / Cricket / Kane Williamson sets sights on NZ's 'challenging' clash vs India in World Cup semis: 'Playing the home team will be…'

Kane Williamson sets sights on NZ's 'challenging' clash vs India in World Cup semis: 'Playing the home team will be…'

ByHT Sports Desk, New Delhi
Nov 10, 2023 10:15 AM IST

Kane Williamson opened up about New Zealand's potential semi-final clash with India in the World Cup semi-finals.

An impressive five-wicket win over Sri Lanka has almost confirmed New Zealand's berth in the semi-finals of the ICC World Cup 2023 on Thursday. Finalists in the 2019 and 2015 editions of the ICC World Cup, Kane Williamson and Co. have virtually dumped Pakistan out of the showpiece event by defeating Sri Lanka at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Though Pakistan are yet to ‘officially’ bow out of the competition, Babar and Co. have to win their final league game with an unattainable margin in the 50-over format.

After defeating Sri Lanka, Kane Williamson and Co. can look forward to meeting Team India in the semi-finals(AP)
After defeating Sri Lanka, Kane Williamson and Co. can look forward to meeting Team India in the semi-finals(AP)

Babar and Co. will meet Jos Buttler's England in their final league match of the ICC World Cup on Saturday. Since fifth-placed Pakistan are staring at an improbable situation to enter the next round, fourth-ranked New Zealand are tipped to retain their current position on the World Cup points table after the end of round-robin phase. New Zealand are ahead of Pakistan on Net-Run-Rate (NRR) although Pakistan have a game in hand.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

ALSO READ: Pakistan out of World Cup? What Babar Azam and Co. need to do after New Zealand register massive win over Sri Lanka

World Cup hosts India, record-time champions Australia and free-scoring South Africa have already sealed their spots for the semi-final stage of the 50-over spectacle. Five-time winners Australia will meet South Africa in the second semi-final of the World Cup. With New Zealand in all likelihood set to become the fourth side to enter the semi-finals, Williamson and Co. can look forward to meeting Rohit Sharma's Team India in the heavyweight clash at Mumbai.

'Playing the home team will be challenging'

When asked about New Zealand's potential meeting with India, Williamson said that he is wary of facing the most successful team of the World Cup 2023 in the semi-finals. India ended its 20-year jinx in ICC events by hammering New Zealand earlier in the league phase of the World Cup. Team India is also the only side that is undefeated at the World Cup 2023. "Playing semis is special but playing the home team will be challenging. Looking forward to it if we are fortunate enough to have it," Williamson said after New Zealand defeated Sri Lanka by 5 wickets.

Under the leadership of Williamson, New Zealand outclassed India in the semi-final stage of the 2019 World Cup. "There's a few teams that could end up on similar points. (That is) not in our control. We will be having a couple of days off, not sure what's happening," he added. Before meeting New Zealand in the rematch of the World Cup 2019, Rohit and Co. are set to lock horns with the Netherlands in their final league on Sunday.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
Catch all the Latest World Cup news, New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Live Score and Live score along with World Cup Schedule , World Cup Most Runs and World Cup Points Table updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, November 10, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out