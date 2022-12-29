Kane Williamson smashes double ton, breaks legendary Brendon McCullum record in 1st Pakistan vs New Zealand Test

Kane Williamson was in dominant form in the first innings of the ongoing first Test match between New Zealand and Pakistan in Karachi. Hammering an unbeaten 200 on Day 4 as his side declared after posting 612 for nine, in response to Pakistan's 438. Williamson clobbered 200 runs off 395 balls, packed with 21 fours and a six. Smashing his fifth double ton, he broke Brendon McCullum's record for most Test double hundreds.

Pakistan initially posted 438, with Babar Azam smacking a century. The Pakistan captain clattered 161 runs off 280 balls, including 15 fours and a six. He was eventually dismissed by Kiwi captain Tim Southee, nicking a good length delivery to Tom Blundell for a catch. Meanwhile, Agha Salman also grabbed a ton, slamming 103 off 155 balls, hammering 17 fours. Southee took three wickets for New Zealand, Ajaz Patel, Michael Bracewell and Ish Sodhi two dismissals each. Meanwhile, Neil Wagner took a wicket.

In response to Pakistan's first innings total, New Zealand had the perfect reply. Opener Tom Latham registered a century, bagging 113 runs off 191 balls, packed with 10 fours. Meanwhile, his opening partner Devon Conway narrowly missed out on a ton, smashing 92 runs off 176 deliveries, also with 14 fours. Spinner Sodhi also played a crucial knock of 65 runs off 180 balls, alongwith 11 fours. For Pakistan's bowling department, Abrar Ahmed took five wickets, Nauman bagged three and Mohammad Wasim took a dismissal. The visitors declared after Williamson reached his 200 in the 195th over.

With Williamson on top of the chart with most double hundreds for a Kiwi batter, McCullum is second with four double tons. Meanwhile, former players Ross Taylor (3) and Stephen Fleming (3) and third and fourth in the list. It is worth noting that McCullum has the only triple century for New Zealand.

