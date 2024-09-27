Kanpur weather report Day 2: India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test to witness more rain; check out full forecast

Day 1 of the ongoing India vs Bangladesh second Test match saw only 35 overs as play got called off due to rain in Kanpur, on Friday. Day 1 saw India win the toss and Rohit Sharma opted to bowl. It proved to be the right decision as Akash Deep removed opener Zakir Hasan for a 24-ball duck. Covers on the ground as the Day 1 of the 2nd Test cricket match between India and Bangladesh was called off.(PTI)

The pacer struck again to remove Zakir's opening partner Shadman Islam, who departed for 24 runs off 36 balls. R Ashwin, who was Player of the Match in the first Test, built on his rich vein of form and removed Najmul Hossain Shanto. Bangladesh reached 107/3 in 35 overs before play got called off, with Mominul Haque (40*) and Mushfiqur Rahim (6*) remaining unbeaten.

Kanpur weather report

It is predicted to rain once again on Day 2 also, with a thunderstorm expected in some parts of Kanpur, according to Accuweather. The temperature is expected to be around 31 degrees Celsius, and there is a 80 percent chance of precipitation.

Meanwhile in the afternoon, the temperature is expected to hover around 31 degrees Celsius, with 55 percent chance of precipitation. There will also be an increase in cloud cover.

The hosts won the first Test by 280 runs and had plenty of positives. The first innings saw R Ashwin get a century, slamming 113 runs off 133 balls. Meanwhile, Ravindra Jadeja smacked 86 off 124 balls. In the bowling department, Jasprit Bumrah picked a four-wicket haul.

In the second innings, Shubman Gill (119*) and Rishabh Pant (109) got gritty tons. On the other hand, Ashwin took a six-wicket haul. Despite all the positives, the scanner was once again on Virat Kohli, who was in poor form. He hasn't been in good form in Tests lately, getting only two fifties and two hundreds since 2023. Meanwhile, in the first innings in the Chennai Test vs Bangladesh, Kohli was dismissed for six off six balls. Then in the second, he departed for 17 off 37 balls.