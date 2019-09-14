Kapil Dev to be first chancellor of Haryana Sports University

cricket

The Haryana government has announced that cricket legend Kapil Dev will be the first chancellor of the Haryana sports university at Rai in Sonepat district. The appointment of Kapil Dev, the captain of India’s 1983 cricket world cup winning team, was announced by Haryana youth and sports minister Anil Vij through a tweet on Saturday. Kapil, who hails from the state, was also known as Haryana Hurricane.

``The Haryana assembly in its monsoon session last month had created Haryana’s first sports university at Rai, Sonepat. Till now, a sports school has been functional at Rai’’, Vij said and added that while the government had decided to have Kapil as the first chancellor of the university, other staff would be appointed later.

``The sports university bill has a provision that the government can appoint the first chancellor and vice chancellor for it according to which we have made this appointment. The government has also written to President of India for his approval’’, Vij said.

When asked if he had spoken with Kapil Dev in the context, Vij said he had and even chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar had spoken with the legendary cricketer. ``Kapil Dev has given his consent to be the chancellor of the said university’’, Vij added.

The university has the powers to conduct academic and training programmes in physical education and sports sciences, including sports technology, sports medicine, sports management, sports infrastructure engineering, sports psychology, sports nutrition, sports journalism and sports marketing.

The sports university at Rai would be the third varsity set up by a state government in the country after the Swarnim Gujarat Sports University at Gandhinagar and Tamil Nadu Physical education and sports university at Chennai. The Centre had, however, also given its go-ahead last year to set up the country’s first national sports university in Imphal (Manipur).

First Published: Sep 14, 2019 19:00 IST