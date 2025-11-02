Kapil Dev urges ‘to stop comparisons’ with 1983 achievement as Indian women's team stand on cusp of history

The Indian women’s team has the chance to create history and have an unprecedented impact on the world of cricket, as they gear up for a Women’s World Cup final on home turf against South Africa at the DY Patil Stadium. The women in blue remain trophyless in ICC tournament play, and a chance at a maiden World Cup has set minds back 42 years to when the men’s team snapped their own duck. Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, and Jemimah Rodrigues pose with the Women's World Cup trophy in the lead up to the tournament.(AFP)

Indian fans might be on edge as the women’s team tries to shed the disappointments of the past and win on home turf, but the team got some inspiration and some words of wisdom from a man who has been to that frontier and crossed it before. Kapil Dev spoke on a Star Sports promo with some advice for Harmanpreet Kaur and her team before their date with destiny.

“A lot of people compare them to ‘83, and I don’t think there should ever be a comparison,” said the 1983 winning captain. “These girls are much better, very smart, and the way they played cricket, it felt like they took the level of cricket to the next level,” he continued, speaking of India’s historic win in the semifinal over Australia.

Dev's words of wisdom for Harmanpreet

Dev was also full of credit for Harmanpreet Kaur, who stood up when it mattered most for her team and scored a fluent 89(88) during the giant 339-run chase in the semifinal. Kapil Dev also had some advice for the team, by asking them to focus on the quality of cricket and that the victory would follow directly from that.

“The way the captain played cricket is of a different level, and I would like that tomorrow’s final should be better than this. I can understand that you want to win to a certain extent, but what kind of cricket you play should be discussed more,” said India’s legendary all-rounder.

“If they win, there will be even more happiness, but they should play good cricket. The way they have played, it will be even better,” concluded Kapil Dev, who will no doubt want to see his and his team’s legacy carried forward and only improved in Navi Mumbai.

India’s final obstacle enroute to the trophy will be a strong and spirited South Africa side, who will also be gunning for their first World Cup in either men’s or women’s cricket. A lot on the line for both sides, and with history at stake, it becomes a can’t-miss match.