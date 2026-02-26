Karnataka vs Jammu & Kashmir Ranji Trophy Final LIVE Score: Day 3 action set to start, KAR face uphill task vs J&K

Live

KAR vs J&K Ranji Trophy Final LIVE Score: Jammu and Kashmir's Sahil Lotra plays a shot.

KAR vs J&K Ranji Trophy Final LIVE Score: After play was called off due to bad light on Day 2, J&K posted 527/6 in 156 overs at Stumps in their ongoing Ranji Trophy final vs Karnataka, in Hubli. Day 3 is set to begin at 9:30 AM on Thursday, with Jammu and Kashmir in a dominant position. Since Day 1, the first-time finalists have eased past Karnataka bowlers. Karnataka seamers Vidyadhar Patil, Vyshak and Prasidh Krishna did stage a comeback on Day 2, finding good movement. They were accurate and eventually got both set batters, Shubham Pundir (121) and Abdul Samad (61). But J&K skipper Paras Dogra and Kanhaiya Wadhawan responded well and formed a steady partnership. They took a cautious approach, treating every delivery on its merit, and taking the match away from Karnataka with a 110-run stand. Dogra was eventually dismissed by Shreyas Gopal, departing for 70 off 166 balls, laced with eight fours. Meanwhile, wicketkeeper-batter Wadhawan smacked 70 off 109 deliveries, including nine fours. Sahil Lotra (57*) and Abid Mushtaq (20*) are currently unbeaten, and the pair will resume batting on Day 3. Poor light stopped play with little more than an hour to go, and then rain also played a role. The rain did stop, but the conditions didn't improve. Day 2 also saw some controversy as Dogra had an altercation with substitute fielder Aneesh, where the J&K skipper headbutted him due to sledging. Karnataka need some quick wickets on Day 3 as J&K will be looking to cross 600. 527/6 is already a massive first innings score, and it looks like a tough task for Karnataka on Day 3. ...Read More

