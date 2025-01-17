'Karun Nair won't make it to India's Champions Trophy squad but...': Dinesh Karthik shares bitter truth

Right-handed batter Karun Nair is the talk of the town. The 33-year-old has an unreal average of 752 in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy, and his form has been instrumental in taking Vidarbha to the competition's finals. In eight matches, Karun Nair has been dismissed only once. In the seven innings he has batted so far, he has crossed 50 six times, with an unbeaten 44 being his lowest score. Dinesh Karthik feels Karun Nair won't be able to make it to India's Champions Trophy squad. (BCCI Domestic - X )

Despite this form, former India wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik believes that Karun Nair will not be able to make it to the Champions Trophy squad.

The 15-member team for the Champions Trophy will be announced on Sunday, January 19. Calls have been growing for Karun Nair to be included in the squad amid his smashing form in the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

“Karun Nair, it’s been unreal to see the form that you’ve been in. Even Mayank Agarwal has been in some really good form. But the beauty is, it’s coming at a stage when the Indian ODI setup is almost ready to go. There can’t be too many changes," Karthik said on Cricbuzz.

“Yes, it’s very tempting to bring a Karun Nair into the setup, and I think he has earned the right to be part of the talks," he added.

'Karun Nair is a gun player'

Despite calling the domestic stalwart a 'gun player', Karthik believes Karun Nair won't be picked in the Champions Trophy squad as the ODI team picks itself.

“But I don’t think he’ll make it to the Champions Trophy squad. But if he keeps going like this, why not? A form batter like that who plays fast and spin well, he’s a gun player, and I’m very happy for him,” said Karthik.

In the semi-final against Maharashtra, Karun Nair smashed 88 runs off just 44 balls to help Vidarbha post more than 350 runs on the board.

Vidarbha then restricted Maharashtra to 311/7 in the 50 overs to register a win by 69 runs.

Vidarbha will now take on Karnataka in the final on Saturday, January 18 at the Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara.