Karun Nair's 'VVS Laxman' comeback story denied by Agarkar: 'Remember he scored almost 1000 runs being out of the team'

Mohammed Siraj's non-selection for the Champions Trophy squad came as a surprise to many. With fitness concerns lingering around Jasprit Bumrah, one school of thought suggests Siraj should have been part of the squad to add experience in the pace bowling line-up if Bumrah was to get ruled out. Karun Nair was in scintillating form for Vidarbha in the domestic season (Snehal Sontakke)

However, former India spinner Nikhil Chopra believes Siraj would have always found it tough to make it to the squad, considering Mohammed Shami was making a comeback and the assistance Dubai surface offers to spinners. Chopra has a feeling that the decks in Dubai will offer a lot of purchase for the slower bowlers, and hence, the Indian think tank decided to go spin-heavy.

"Mohammed Shami was coming back as well, a match-winner. Mohammed Siraj is also a match-winner. But because you are playing in the sub-continent, and this is the primary reason for the team going spin heavy," Chopra replied to a Hindustan Times query during a media interaction on the sidelines of the ILT20's play-off match between Sharjah Warriors and Desert Vipers at Sharjah.

"You are eyeing 30-34 overs with spin in a 50-over contest. You will just see pace in Powerplay and in the death overs. Rest it will all be spin," added Chopra, who played 1 Test and 39 ODIs for India.

'Surprised to see Karun Nair not being picked'

Chopra also said that he was surprised to see Karun Nair being left out of Champions Trophy. Despite scoring 779 runs in the Vijay Hazare Trophy at a staggering average of 389.5, the BCCI chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar decided against going back to Nair, although he did admit that his name was discussed.

"Was surprised to see Karun Nair not being picked in the Champions Trophy squad. The way he has been scoring runs, it just reminds you of VVS Laxman's comeback story. Do you remember when VVS Laxman was out of the team, he scored almost 1000 runs? (Laxman scored 1415 runs from 9 matches at an average of 108.8 including 8 centuries). But in your batting order, where is the place? When someone gets injured, then someone else ends up getting a chance," Chopra pointed out.

Lastly, the former India spinner, who is currently commentating for ILT20, believes that the league has benefitted heaps with three IPL teams owing franchises in the UAE – MI MI Emirates, Abu Dhabi Knight Riders and Dubai Capitals.

The former India spinner is also confident that the UAE will continue to grow, saying there's immense potential for the T20 tournament to expand his wings as he batted for inclusion of more UAE players in the playing XI of all teams.