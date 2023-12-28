‘Keep your mouth shut and…’: Kaif's fiery reaction to KL Rahul's ‘historic’ century against South Africa

In a short video which has been aired multiple times during session breaks of the ongoing India vs South Africa 1st Test at the Supersport Park in Centurion, KL Rahul himself admits that the bombardment of criticism he was receiving not too long ago in his career did affect him. But he took everything in his stride and kept going. Now, the results have started to come. On his return to ODIs in the Asia Cup after a long injury layoff, Rahul smashed a century against Pakistan. He then went on to have a pretty successful World Cup with the bat and the gloves. India's batter KL Rahul celebrates his century(PTI)

Fast forward to December Rahul's rise continued. This time, he made a comeback into the Test XI and that too as a designated wicketkeeper. Opener Rahul adjusted to batting at No.6 as if it was always his preferred batting position. He was on 33 when India lost their seventh wicket for 164. From there, he scored 68 of India's 81 runs to slam his eighth Test century and take India to a respectable 245.

From losing his place in the side to comeback and slam a century on one of the toughest conditions for batting, Rahul showed exactly why he is always rated highly. Former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif said Rahul let his bat do the talking.

"It's not easy to hit a century at No.6. Very difficult conditions, overcast conditions. It was a wet pitch, the ball was moving around. India were in a spot of bother. But KL Rahul stood there. What an innings. It's a historic knock. Nobody will be able to forget. Keep your mouth shut and let your bat do the talking, that's what you have done well. The game was slipping away. India were in a lot of trouble. This historic knock had patience, it had class. It was a proper Test knock. Well done, KL Rahul," Kaif said in a video posted on his X handle.

Rahul became the first overseas batter to score more than one century in Centurion. His 101 off 137 balls was also only the second instance when an Indian keeper notched up a century in SENA (South Africa, England, New Zealand and Australia) countries. The first one to do so was Rishabh Pant.

Rahul's innings was laced with four sixes and 14 boundaries. He became the third Indian after Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli to score multiple Test centuries in South Africa.

Kaif was not the only one bowled over by Rahul's superlative efforts. Legendary India batter Sunil Gavaskar called it as one of the top 10 centuries in the history of Indian cricket. Sachin Tendulkar also praised Rahul's knock on his X handle.

Rahul's century was matched by Dean Elgar. The left-hander, playing in his last series, hit his 14th Test century to put the hosts in a commanding position. He ended the second day on 140 not out -- his first Test century at his home ground.

It was an innings which showed brilliant composure on a testing pitch, and skill when it came to punishing loose deliveries.

It included 23 fours and came off just 211 deliveries before bad light stopped play with South Africa 256 for five, leading by 11 runs in the first innings.