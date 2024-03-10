Edit Profile
    Kenya Women vs Zimbabwe Women Live Score: Match 11 of Women's African Games Ghana, 2024 to start at 06:45 PM
    Live

    Kenya Women vs Zimbabwe Women Live Score: Match 11 of Women's African Games Ghana, 2024 to start at 06:45 PM

Mar 10, 2024 5:53 PM IST

    Mar 10, 2024 5:53 PM IST
    Kenya Women vs Zimbabwe Women Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 11 of Women's African Games Ghana, 2024. Match will start at 06:45 PM
    Kenya Women vs Zimbabwe Women Live Score, Match 11 of Women's African Games Ghana, 2024
    Kenya Women vs Zimbabwe Women Live Score, Match 11 of Women's African Games Ghana, 2024

    Kenya Women vs Zimbabwe Women Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 11 of Women's African Games Ghana, 2024. Match will start on 10 Mar 2024 at 06:45 PM
    Venue : Achimota Senior Secondary School A Field, Accra

    Kenya Women squad -
    Kreeshna Vivek Mehta, Mercy Sifuna, Venasa Ooko, Veronica Abuga, Esther Wachira, Jemimah Ndanu, Kelvia Ogola, Melvin Khagoitsa, Charity Muthoni, Edith Waithaka, Flavia Odhiambo, Judith Ogolla, Lavendah Idambo
    Zimbabwe Women squad -
    Mary-Anne Musonda, Nyasha Gwanzura, Pellagia Mujaji, Sharne Mayers, Josephine Nkomo, Kelis Ndhlovu, Loreen Tshuma, Chiedza Dhururu, Modester Mupachikwa, Audrey Mazvishaya, Francisca Chipare, Kudzai Chigora, Lindokuhle Mabhero, Nomvelo Sibanda, Precious Marange

    TOSSMatch 11Accra
    ZIM-WZIM-WZimbabwe Women
    KEN-WKEN-WKenya Women
    Toss won by KEN-W and elected to field
    Follow all the updates here:
    Mar 10, 2024 5:53 PM IST

    Welcome to the live coverage of Match 11 of Women's African Games Ghana, 2024

    Kenya Women vs Zimbabwe Women Match Details
    Match 11 of Women's African Games Ghana, 2024 between Kenya Women and Zimbabwe Women to be held at Achimota Senior Secondary School A Field, Accra at 06:45 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.

