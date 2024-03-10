Kenya Women vs Zimbabwe Women Live Score: Match 11 of Women's African Games Ghana, 2024 to start at 06:45 PM
Kenya Women vs Zimbabwe Women Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 11 of Women's African Games Ghana, 2024. Match will start on 10 Mar 2024 at 06:45 PM
Venue : Achimota Senior Secondary School A Field, Accra
Kenya Women squad -
Kreeshna Vivek Mehta, Mercy Sifuna, Venasa Ooko, Veronica Abuga, Esther Wachira, Jemimah Ndanu, Kelvia Ogola, Melvin Khagoitsa, Charity Muthoni, Edith Waithaka, Flavia Odhiambo, Judith Ogolla, Lavendah Idambo
Zimbabwe Women squad -
Mary-Anne Musonda, Nyasha Gwanzura, Pellagia Mujaji, Sharne Mayers, Josephine Nkomo, Kelis Ndhlovu, Loreen Tshuma, Chiedza Dhururu, Modester Mupachikwa, Audrey Mazvishaya, Francisca Chipare, Kudzai Chigora, Lindokuhle Mabhero, Nomvelo Sibanda, Precious Marange
Welcome to the live coverage of Match 11 of Women's African Games Ghana, 2024
Kenya Women vs Zimbabwe Women Match Details
Match 11 of Women's African Games Ghana, 2024 between Kenya Women and Zimbabwe Women to be held at Achimota Senior Secondary School A Field, Accra at 06:45 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.