Kevin Pietersen offers to help England after T20 World Cup exit, tells ECB he is ready and 'available for discussion'

Former England captain Kevin Pietersen said he is ready and available to discuss a possible role in the men's team coaching set-up with Rob Key, the England & Wales Cricket Board's (ECB) Managing Director of Cricket. His statement came after England suffered a semifinal exit at the 2026 T20 World Cup, losing to India. England were eliminated in the semifinal round of 2026 T20 World Cup (REUTERS)

After finishing second in the group stage, England scripted an unbeaten run in the Super 8 stage, where they beat New Zealand, Pakistan and Sri Lanka. But their run ended in the semifinals against India. Jacob Bethell's heroic effort agonisingly fell short as England lost by just seven runs while chasing 254 at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium.

Speaking to the Guardian in the wake of another missed title opportunity, Pietersen revealed that while he and Key have discussed current England cricket, it never led to a mentorship role for him. But he admitted that if the ECB makes an offer, he is ready to take up that position.

“Rob Key has mentioned it on a couple of occasions, but we’ve never really got to that position where it’s like: ‘OK, what should we do here?’”

“If Rob Key called me and said: ‘I want to talk to you properly,’ then I’ll talk to him, definitely. I’m available to have the discussion,” he said.

The veteran of 104 Tests said that his experience and understanding of the game would allow him to offer valuable guidance to the current side. “I’ve played the game at the highest level for a long time, and I think I could offer something,” Pietersen said.

And it is not for the white-ball format role in particular. Pietersen clarified that his primary interest lies in Test cricket, with the England team currently under scrutiny after their 1-4 loss in Australia in the Ashes, after which incumbent coach Brendon McCullum was criticised.

“I would absolutely look at it in the longest form of the game and try to help these guys understand that there is a way that you can play. Tactically, you’ve got to understand the situation. I know I’ve got all the credentials. I know I do. I’ve worn every single T-shirt. I’ve failed. I’ve won. I’ve done everything in the game, and I would never, ever not look at helping England out,” he said.