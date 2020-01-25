Khaleel Ahmed fractures left wrist, ruled out of India A vs New Zealand A series

cricket

Updated: Jan 25, 2020 16:47 IST

Left-arm medium pacer Khaleel Ahmed was on Saturday ruled out of India A’s tour to New Zealand with a fractured wrist. Khaleel fractured the scaphoid bone in his left wrist during India A’s first one-day match against New Zealand A at Lincoln on January 22, which the Mayank Agarwal-led side won by 5 wickets.

Khaleel had picked up 2 wickets and conceded 46 runs in his 8 overs in that match Lincoln. The left-arm pacer missed the next one-day match which New Zealand A won by 29 runs.

Khaleel Ahmed will fly back to India and continue his rehab at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru. “His hand has been placed in a plaster cast and the left-arm fast bowler has been ruled out of the remainder of India A’s tour. NCA will manage his rehabilitation,” said BCCI in a release.

The BCCI, however, did not name any replacement for the fast bowler.

Khaleel has played 11 ODIs and 14 T20is for India.

India A will next face New Zealand A in the third match of the five-match series on Sunday with the series locked 1-1.