e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 25, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Cricket / Khaleel Ahmed fractures left wrist, ruled out of India A vs New Zealand A series

Khaleel Ahmed fractures left wrist, ruled out of India A vs New Zealand A series

IND A vs NZ A: Khaleel fractured the scaphoid bone in his left wrist during India A’s first one-day match against New Zealand A at Lincoln on January 22.

cricket Updated: Jan 25, 2020 16:47 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
India’s Khaleel Ahmed bowls
India’s Khaleel Ahmed bowls(AP)
         

Left-arm medium pacer Khaleel Ahmed was on Saturday ruled out of India A’s tour to New Zealand with a fractured wrist. Khaleel fractured the scaphoid bone in his left wrist during India A’s first one-day match against New Zealand A at Lincoln on January 22, which the Mayank Agarwal-led side won by 5 wickets.

Khaleel had picked up 2 wickets and conceded 46 runs in his 8 overs in that match Lincoln. The left-arm pacer missed the next one-day match which New Zealand A won by 29 runs.

Khaleel Ahmed will fly back to India and continue his rehab at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru. “His hand has been placed in a plaster cast and the left-arm fast bowler has been ruled out of the remainder of India A’s tour. NCA will manage his rehabilitation,” said BCCI in a release.

The BCCI, however, did not name any replacement for the fast bowler.

Khaleel has played 11 ODIs and 14 T20is for India.

India A will next face New Zealand A in the third match of the five-match series on Sunday with the series locked 1-1.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
India asks China to allow remaining Indians in locked-down Wuhan to leave
India asks China to allow remaining Indians in locked-down Wuhan to leave
EC slaps 48-hour campaign ban on BJP’s Kapil Mishra
EC slaps 48-hour campaign ban on BJP’s Kapil Mishra
Dec 16 gang rape convict Mukesh Singh challenges mercy plea rejection in SC
Dec 16 gang rape convict Mukesh Singh challenges mercy plea rejection in SC
Shiv Sena backs MNS on expelling illegal Pakistan, Bangladeshi Muslims migrants
Shiv Sena backs MNS on expelling illegal Pakistan, Bangladeshi Muslims migrants
Ganguly reacts on Rahul and Pant wicket-keeping debate
Ganguly reacts on Rahul and Pant wicket-keeping debate
Airtel Xstream buyers can get Google Nest Mini for a cheaper price
Airtel Xstream buyers can get Google Nest Mini for a cheaper price
India Predicted XI for 2nd T20I: Kohli to make one critical change
India Predicted XI for 2nd T20I: Kohli to make one critical change
‘No one can hate Mamata’: Governor Dhankar
‘No one can hate Mamata’: Governor Dhankar
trending topics
Kapil MishraSimi GarewalCTET 2020Shaheen BaghHappy Republic Day Patriotic wishesRepublic Day 2020 QuotesDSSSB Teacher Recruitment 2020India vs New Zealand Live ScoreAmitabh Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

india news

cricket news