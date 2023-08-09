'Khud ko ullu banaya': Suryakumar Yadav's 'I bluffed myself' gem after Tilak Varma points out SKY's 'wrist-band message'

Team India stayed alive in the five-match series against West Indies, registering a seven-wicket win over the hosts in Guyana during the third T20I on Tuesday. It was an all-round performance from the side as it restricted the Windies to 159/5, before chasing down the target with two overs to spare. Suryakumar Yadav was the star with the bat, scoring a blistering 83 while Tilak Varma also showed composure with an unbeaten 49, as India registered their first win in the series. Suryakumar Yadav (L) talks to Tilak Varma after the 3rd T20I against West Indies(Twitter)

India had endured a shaky start to their chase, however, losing two quick wickets as both openers departed without troubling the scorers much. While Yashasvi Jaiswal was dismissed in the very first over, scoring 1 off 2 balls, Shubman Gill's poor form continued as he endured another single-digit outing, scoring 6. Suryakumar Yadav, then, joined the crease with Tilak Varma returning at no.4; the duo forged a 87-run stand for the third wicket, of which 58 were scored by Suryakumar. In the first two matches, Tilak had the highest run-scorer in Indian innings but in Guyana, he was happy to play second-fiddle as Suryakumar unleashed havoc on the Windies bowlers.

Following the victory, Suryakumar and Tilak gathered for a light-hearted chat for BCCI's official social media platforms, where the two discussed the match. Suryakumar asked the youngster on his batting approach – which reflected composure and calm – and insisted that Tilak handled the situation in a mature manner. “Wicket was pretty slow today, so I thought of taking calculated risks. I recieved some loose balls and just waited for the ball to come,” Tilak said about his batting.

During the chat, the Indian youngster also revealed that Suryakumar Yadav wore a wrist band as he walked out to bat, with a message written on it; “Powerplay me thoda time lekar khelna hai (Give yourself time during the Powerplay).” Reacting to the comment, Suryakumar passed a chuckle and stated that he didn't follow his own message at the time.

Watch:

“Sometimes, you have to play bluff with yourself. Aaj maine khud ko ullu bana diya (I tricked myself today)! I thought I would take time and peak slowly. But then I realised I would play to the team's requirement, and don't do anything different. I did the same team, I enjoyed myself, and loved batting with the star (Tilak Varma),” said the 32-year-old batter, who is currently world no.1 in T20Is.

India face another must-win situation in the fourth T20I on Saturday, as the teams travel to Florida for the remainder of the series.

