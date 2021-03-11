'Kieron Pollard apologized,' reveals Danushka Gunathilake after his controversial dismissal attracts criticism

Sri Lanka batsman Danushka Gunthilaka said Kieron Pollard apologised to him after the match for his obstructing the field appeal that resulted in the left-hander losing his wicket and also sparked off a debate on social media among former cricketers and fans.

Gunathilaka revealed that Pollard came up to him after West Indies beat them in the first ODI and conveyed that he realised only after watching the videos that the Sri Lanka batsman ‘did not do anything’.

“He apologized, he told me he didn’t see that properly at that time & only after he saw the video he realised I didn’t do anything” Danushka Gunathilaka told Sri Lanka news website NewsWire.

West Indies Cricket too shared photos of Pollard and Gunathilaka chatting after the match in Anitgua in which the two cricketers were seen sharing a good time with each other.





It all started when Gunathilaka was controversially dismissed for 'obstructing the field' during Sri Lanka’s innings on Thursday.

Gunathilaka had made a fluent 55 when he defended a Kieron Pollard delivery and moved a few steps forward before sending back batting partner Pathum Nissanka and returning to the crease himself.

Sensing a run-out opportunity, Pollard sprinted towards the ball but retreating Gunathilaka's heel diverted it out of reach of the West Indies captain, who appealed furiously.

Danushka Gunathilaka was given out for Obstructing the field.



The key part of the Obstructing the field Law (37.2/37.3) is intent - which can be hard to judge.



If the obstruction is wilful, it will be Out, but if it's accidental then it will be Not out.pic.twitter.com/8Qk7uJqj8U — Marylebone Cricket Club (@MCCOfficial) March 10, 2021





Under law 37 of the game, a batsman can be given out if he "wilfully attempts to obstruct or distract" the fielding side but video replays suggested Gunathilaka did not intentionally knock the ball away from Pollard.

On-field umpire Joel Wilson referred the decision to third umpire, who adjudged the batsman out.

Tom Moody, who was appointed Sri Lanka's director of cricket last month, took to Twitter to voice his disappointment.

"'Wilful obstruction' no way was that wilful ... #shocker," tweeted the former Australia player.

Former West Indies skipper Darren Sammy shared that view.

"Don’t think that was wilful at all. I wouldn’t appeal..." tweeted the 37-year-old.

The dismissal was followed by a couple of run-outs as Sri Lanka lost their rhythm and were all out for 232. Hosts West Indies completed the chase with three overs to spare.

The second game of the three-match series is scheduled for Friday at the same venue.

(With agency inputs)

