Kings XI Punjab predicted XI - KXIP predicted XI vs Rajasthan Royals

R Ashwin will have the ball, Jos Buttler will be holding the bat - three weeks after that incident, the sides will face off again as Kings XI Punjab take on the Rajasthan Royals.

While Punjab are in the mid-table muddle, Rajasthan Royals’ season has refused to take off so far. Punjab, which seem to have the sides for their own conditions now need to identify moments in the match and the seize them.

The bowling camp of Kings XI is a big worry - Andrew Tye and Sam Curran are expensive, Hardus Viljoen is struggling with a flu and Ankit Rajpoot’s split webbing is a headache. Hence, Mohammed Shami and R Ashwin have to step up and shoulder majority of the workload for their side.

“Disappointing thing for me is we bowled well in patches, we had a couple of really good games and then we saw a game here today where plans that we made were a long way off,” KXIP bowling coach Ryan Harris said at the end of the last match.

“So, we have to get our act together as we can’t afford to lose any more games... we have to make sure bowlers are executing and doing their job, they are world class bowlers,” he further added.

While they cannot control the injuries, what they can control is the way they field, KXIP have been very scratchy in the field, their captain is forever bemused looking at his fielders and now, when the business will get slightly tricky, Punjab need to find the right moments to step on the gas.

Here is KXIP predicted XI for today’s match against Rajasthan Royals:

KL Rahul (wk), Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Sarfaraz Khan, David Miller, Mandeep Singh, Sam Curran, Hardus Viljoen, R Ashwin (c), M Ashwin, Mohammed Shami

