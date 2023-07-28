Home / Cricket / Kishan’s adaptability could help India in the World Cup

Kishan’s adaptability could help India in the World Cup

ByRasesh Mandani, Mumbai
Jul 28, 2023 08:56 PM IST

With KL Rahul yet to recover, the left-handed wicket-keeper continues to make every opportunity count like his counter attacking fifty in the Barbados ODI

It was only last winter that Ishan Kishan had to sit out an entire series, immediately after his blazing double hundred in Bangladesh. He made way for the highly-rated Shubman Gill, who racked up an ODI double hundred of his own in a month’s time.

India's Ishan Kishan hits six from a delivery of West Indies' Yannic Cariah during their first ODI at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown(AP)
India's Ishan Kishan hits six from a delivery of West Indies' Yannic Cariah during their first ODI at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown(AP)

Kishan batted at No 4 in that match. He told captain Rohit Sharma jokingly that he ‘didn’t mind batting at No 4’, with Gill looking on, in a chat for BCCI.tv. The two of them welcomed Gill to the double hundred club. Kishan was listed to bat at 4 in the Barbados ODI on Thursday and it could well be that’s where a slot may open up for the southpaw in the upcoming World Cup.

So inept were the West Indies batters that spinners Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja spun a web around them to bundle them out for 114. That he should not miss out, Kishan was promoted to open.

Gill may soon take his opening slot back, but when needed, the young duo can easily reverse roles. With his left-handedness, wicket-keeping and batting adaptability, Kishan may already have one foot in the World Cup selection door.

MAKING IT COUNT

The 25-year-old made an impression again on Thursday by first holding his own against the new ball, before launching into drives and pulls. Kishan successfully counter-attacked against West Indies spin on a square turner, with wickets falling in a heap around him. His 52 will count as another tick in the coaches’ notes, for India may have set such a template to win a few of the World Cup games. They play Australia in Chennai and England in Lucknow where red-soil wickets are being relaid.

India certainly has the spin attack to lead the way on turners. But their batting as the Barbados ODI showed, can sometimes be brittle against spin.

There is no Rishabh Pant, but Kishan’s fast learning the ropes. He’s begun to play the straight lofted heave with abandon, taking one handle off the bat, in a style reminiscent of Pant. He did that in the Test series against West Indies and repeated it in the Barbados ODI.

To counter punch as a collective in the middle-overs, a healthy mix of right and left-handers has become imperative. Kishan is the only one India has other than Jadeja to break the pattern in their batting order. It would also help to have a 360-degree batting resource. Suryakumar Yadav fits the bill, but he needs some runs to create a space amid a clamour for spots as the selectors and the team management push for the perfect team combination.

The middle-overs batter-wicket-keeper berth’s original claimant is KL Rahul. But his return is contingent on a complete recovery after thigh surgery. The one other serious option India has is Sanju Samson. When on song, watching him go feels like a million dollars. But with the dynamic Kerala batter not starting in the West Indies series, he may only have limited opportunities.

“We have a lot of options in batting. Someone’s an opener, someone in the middle-order, someone’s a right-hander or bats well against the death or against the new ball,” captain Sharma gave an explainer in his pre-series talk. “We have to look at what we want. Which are the holes we need to fill in the team. We give players’ roles, then analyse.”

So far, Kishan has aced every role he has been given across formats, this year. In 2022, he earned a million-dollar IPL deal. If he stays the course, 2023 may bring him the honour of playing his first-ever World Cup.

Catch all the Latest Cricket News and Live score along with World Cup 2023 and World Cup Schedule related updates on Hindustan Times
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Rasesh Mandani

    Rasesh Mandani loves a straight drive. He has been covering cricket, the governance and business side of sport for close to two decades. He writes and video blogs for HT.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, July 28, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out