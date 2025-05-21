Menu Explore
KKR ‘aggrieved’, writes to BCCI over IPL ‘inconsistencies’: 'It's not appropriate for tournament of this standing'

ByHT Sports Desk
May 21, 2025 07:13 AM IST

Not just Kolkata Knight Riders, a few other teams also expressed their displeasure over the change of rules mid-season

To avoid rain interruptions in the remaining nine league games of the ongoing IPL 2025 season, the league's Governing Council tweaked the playing conditions, providing these matches an additional 120 minutes. As per the previous rule, an extra hour was allowed beyond the regulation completion time in case of league matches, and two hours during the playoffs.

KKR have failed to qualify for the playoffs in IPL 2025(Surjeet Yadav)
KKR have failed to qualify for the playoffs in IPL 2025(Surjeet Yadav)

However, the change in the rule in the middle of the tournament did not sit well with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) as the defending champions, raising the concern with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), felt that had it been in place since the start of the season, they could have still been in the race to make the playoffs.

IPL chief operating officer Hemang Amin had mailed all 10 franchises regarding the change in rule, explaining that the decision was taken because "several matches are at risk of being affected by rain due to the early onset of monsoon."

However, in reply to the mail, KKR CEO Venky Mysore was critical of the timing of the decision and whether it could have been in place at least since the resumption of the 2025 season on May 17.

"While these mid-season changes to the rules may be necessary under the circumstances, one would have expected more consistency in the way such changes are being applied," Mysore wrote, as accessed by Cricbuzz.

Notably, RCB vs KKR was the first match when the league resumed last Saturday, but the game in Bengaluru was washed out without a single ball being bowled. The result saw KKR get eliminated from the race to the playoffs.

"When the IPL re-started (on May 17), it was clear that the first game on May 17 KKR vs RCB was at high risk of being interrupted due to rain in B'lore. The forecast was there for all to see. Not only was the game washed out, but the additional 120 minutes now being applied may have provided a chance of at least a 5 over a side game (sic)."

"The washout ended KKR's chances of making the playoffs. Such ad hoc decisions and inconsistencies of applying them are not appropriate for a tournament of this standing," Mysore said, adding, "I am sure you also understand why we feel aggrieved."

KKR are unlikely to find themselves alone in the battle, as the Cricbuzz report added that a few other teams also expressed their displeasure over the change of rules mid-season. "The general impression is that it would set a wrong precedent," it read.

Orange Cap in IPL 2025, Purple Cap in IPL 2025 , and IPL Points Table 2025 – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, IPL match previews, and in-depth coverage of IPL 2025 and IPL Match Today along with CSK vs RR Live on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news.
