KKR don't need Cameron Green as finisher, Sunil Narine should drop down, Ajinkya Rahane's position depends: Kumble

Former India captain Anil Kumble on Tuesday urged Kolkata Knight Riders to rethink their batting strategy for the 2026 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), as he wants Cameron Green to open. The statement came after Kolkata splurged a record-breaking INR 25.20 to land top Australian all-rounder. Cameron Green was bought by Kolkata Knight Riders for a record-breaking ₹ 25.20 crore after bidding war at IPL players' auction in Abu Dhabi(PTI)

Speaking to JioStar, Kumble said that he would prefer to see Green opening the batting or playing at No. 3 for KKR, rather than being used as a finisher, as the franchise already has enough depth in the lower middle order.

“I would like to see him play the opening slot for KKR. I think, in terms of a finisher, KKR already have a decent line-up. They have Rinku Singh, for instance. I don’t think they utilised their resources well last season. If you compare it to the season when they won the trophy, it was a similar kind of line-up. Yes, of course, Shreyas Iyer, the skipper, was missing and Mitchell Starc, the key fast bowler, was also missing," he said.

The former India head coach added that Green’s role should depend on where Ajinkya Rahane chooses to bat, although he suggested that Sunil Narine could be pushed down the order or used as a floater.

“If you look at the kind of batting depth they had — Ramandeep Singh, Rovman Powell and Rinku Singh; these are all capable and experienced batters who can operate in the No. 5, No. 6, finisher roles. So I feel, they don’t need a Cameron Green to do that job. I would rather see him at the top of the order, either opening or at No. 3, depending on where Ajinkya Rahane wants to bat. Sunil Narine could drop down to No. 6 or No. 7 or even act as a floater,” he said.

Green has played as an opener only once in his T20 career, for Mumbai Indians in IPL 2023. And at No. 3, he has batted 13 times in his career, scoring 442 runs in 284 balls at a strike rate of 155.6. The run tally includes a century, which he had scored in IPL 2023 for Mumbai.