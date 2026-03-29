KKR is Rohit Sharma's ‘badam halwa team’: ‘He is going to smash their bowling like eating halwa’

Mumbai Indians begin their IPL 2026 season at Wankhede against an opponent that has long brought the best out of Rohit Sharma. For all the noise around a fresh season, new combinations and early pressure, this fixture arrives with a very old and very stubborn statistical backdrop: Rohit has consistently hurt Kolkata Knight Riders over the years, and Mumbai have generally enjoyed this rivalry too. Rohit Sharma during a practice session ahead of an IPL 2026. (PTI)

That is what gives the build-up its weight. Rohit heads into the match with 1,083 runs against KKR in the IPL, one of the highest tallies any batter has managed against a single opposition in the tournament. He has scored those runs at a strike rate of 127.86, with six fifties and one hundred, and his best remains an unbeaten 109. Only David Warner has scored more IPL runs against KKR. For a player who has built many of his most comfortable IPL nights around tempo and familiarity, KKR have often been the team that allowed both.

Why Rohit vs KKR remains a major IPL storyline The Wankhede angle only strengthens that picture. Rohit has 238 runs against KKR at this venue at a strike rate of 120.81. More broadly, Mumbai’s hold over KKR at the ground has been firm for years. Before this match, MI had won 10 of the 12 IPL meetings between the two sides at Wankhede. Across the rivalry as a whole, Mumbai also hold a commanding 24-11 lead in 35 matches. So when this fixture returns to Wankhede, it does not need exaggerated storytelling. The record already supplies enough.

It is in that context that Kris Srikkanth made his pre-match remark while speaking on his YouTube channel. “KKR used to be like halwa for Rohit Sharma a few years back. He is going to smash their bowling like eating halwa tomorrow. KKR is his badam halwa team. Once KKR comes, Rohit is in a comfort zone.”

The line was colourful, but the numbers are why it landed. Rohit’s body of work against KKR is too substantial to dismiss as loose talk. Even now, few matchups in the IPL carry this much accumulated evidence in a batter’s favour. At the same time, the fixture is not as simple as the older record alone might suggest. Rohit’s last fifty against KKR came in 2020, which is an important detail in any current reading of the contest. The historical dominance is real, but it has not been expressed recently in the same big, recurring way.

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There is also a very specific reason KKR can still feel they have a handle inside the matchup. Sunil Narine has dismissed Rohit 10 times in 28 IPL innings, keeping him to a strike rate of 106.77. That is the contest within the contest. If Rohit has represented comfort for Mumbai in this rivalry, Narine has often represented disruption for Kolkata.

So the pre-match frame is strong, but only because it is factual. Rohit Sharma has piled up runs against KKR. Mumbai have dominated the fixture overall and at Wankhede. The venue history supports the sentiment. The rivalry history supports it, too. But the live question remains whether Rohit can turn an old advantage into a fresh innings against the one KKR bowler who has repeatedly forced him out of rhythm. That is where the romance of the record ends and the real test begins.