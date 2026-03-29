Mumbai Indians begin IPL 2026 with a familiar burden as 13-match jinx shadows KKR clash at Wankhede

Mumbai Indians enter IPL 2026 with a contradiction hanging over them. They are the league’s most successful franchise, a five-time champion side that has built its identity on pacing tournaments better than anyone else. And yet, when it comes to the first game of the season, MI have carried one of the strangest records in IPL history. Rohit Sharma, Quinton de Kock and others during a practice session. (PTI)

They have lost their last 13 season openers in a row.

That is the number framing Sunday’s clash against the Kolkata Knight Riders at the Wankhede. Not the five titles. Not the size of the stage. Not even the fact that this is Mumbai’s 300th T20 match as a franchise. The first question of their IPL 2026 campaign is much simpler: can they finally start with a win?

MI’s opening-match record is worse than it looks Across 18 IPL season openers before 2026, the Mumbai Indians have won only four and lost 14. Their last opening-match win came in 2012, when they beat Chennai Super Kings by eight wickets at Chepauk. Every opening fixture since then has ended in defeat.

That run has spanned eras, captains, combinations, and title cycles. It has survived squad overhauls and championship seasons alike. Mumbai lost their opener in 2013 and still won the title. They lost their opener in 2015, but went on to win the title. They did it again in 2017, 2019 and 2020. Even when the season eventually turned in their favour, the first night kept refusing to.

That is what makes this IPL pattern so unusual. It is not a sign that Mumbai are poor. It is not even a sign that their season is doomed if they lose. It is simply a long-running, well-established habit of beginning cold.

The team-by-team split makes that clearer.

Mumbai’s opening-match record against IPL opponents reads like this: Chennai Super Kings: 2 wins, 2 losses

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: 0 wins, 3 losses

Delhi Daredevils/Capitals: 1 win, 3 losses

Kolkata Knight Riders: 1 win, 2 losses

Rising Pune Supergiant: 0 wins, 2 losses

Rajasthan Royals: 1 win, 0 losses

Gujarat Titans: 0 wins, 1 loss

So this is not one bogey opponent haunting them every time. The losses are spread across multiple teams and multiple phases of the league. RCB have hurt them the most in opener terms, but KKR have also had success, winning two of their three season-opening meetings with Mumbai.

So, for the KKR match, this is not just MI against a familiar rival. It is MI against one of the teams that has already contributed to this pattern.

The venue adds another layer. Wankhede is usually a stronghold for Mumbai. Their overall home record is comfortably in the win column. But in season openers at home, they are 0-4. So even their comfort zone has not protected them when the first match of the season arrives.

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And that is the real tension around MI’s 2026 opener. On most big-picture indicators, Mumbai should begin strongly. They are at home. They are facing a side they have generally dominated across the rivalry, with MI holding a 24-11 overall head-to-head edge against KKR before this match. But opening-night history keeps pulling the story in the other direction.

For years, Mumbai have made a virtue of recovery. Lose first, settle later, surge deeper into the season. It has often worked. But as IPL 2026 begins, the challenge is slightly different. For once, Mumbai do not need to prove they can come back. They have already done that enough times. What they need to prove now is that they can finally arrive on time.