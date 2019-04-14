KKR predicted XI vs Chennai Super Kings - Chris Lynn, Sunil Narine likely to make comeback

Table-toppers Chennai Super Kings will look to complete the double against Kolkata Knight Riders, just like Delhi Capitals did, when the two teams clash in an IPL match in Kolkata on Sunday.

The home side’s consistency has suddenly taken a beating after two defeats on the trot, first in Chennai and then against Delhi Capitals. The Knight Riders, hence, would be under immense pressure to arrest the slide when they face the mighty Chennai.

Both their defeats exposed KKR’s over reliance on Andre Russell, who looked ominous, but the opponents figured out a way to strangulate the Windies powerhitter to restrict the team to below-par totals.

To make matters worse, the Jamaican is a doubtful starter after aggravating his wrist injury that he had sustained in Chennai. He never looked at ease during his 21-ball 45 against Delhi. He also could not finish his quota of four overs while bowling and limped off the ground.

However, Russell is likely to play in the match against Chennai Super Kings. Chris Lynn, who missed KKR’s last match due to flu, could make a comeback in place of Joe Denly.

Sunil Narine, who missed Kolkata’s last match due to a hamstring issue, could replace Carlos Brathwaite, for the match against CSK.

Kolkata Knight Riders’ predicted XI: Chris Lynn, Sunil Narine, Robin Uthappa, Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik (captain, wicket-keeper), Shubman Gill, Andre Russell, Piyush Chawla, Lockie Ferguson, Prasidh Krishna, Kuldeep Yadav.

Apr 14, 2019