KKR seek no replacements, back squad depth for Harshit Rana and Matheesha Pathirana: Report

Kolkata Knight Riders will head into IPL 2026 without seeking replacements for Harshit Rana and Matheesha Pathirana, despite both fast bowlers being affected by injury concerns, Cricbuzz has reported. The decision reflects two separate calculations from the franchise: one based on internal cover, the other on patience. Harshit Rana for KKR and Matheesha Pathirana for Sri Lanka. (X images)

Harshit has been ruled out of the season after a knee injury that had already forced him out of India’s T20 World Cup squad. The setback is significant for KKR because Harshit Rana had become a key part of their pace attack over the last two seasons. He claimed 19 wickets in IPL 2024 and followed that with 15 more in 2025, while also offering useful batting depth lower down the order. His progress had pushed him firmly into India’s T20I frame before injury halted that rise.

Yet KKR do not appear inclined to reopen the market. The franchise believe they have enough Indian pace options within the squad to absorb the blow, with Vaibhav Arora, Umran Malik, Kartik Tyagi and Akash Deep available as domestic seam resources. That depth matters, but so does the nature of the replacement market. Indian quicks with Harshit’s skill set and recent IPL experience are not easy to find at this stage, making an internal solution the more practical call.

Matheesha Pathirana’s situation is more uncertain, but less final. The Sri Lankan pacer was also withdrawn from his country’s World Cup squad because of injury, though KKR are understood to remain hopeful that he will become available at some point during the IPL. That expectation explains why the franchise are not rushing into a temporary overseas replacement. Having invested INR 18 crore in Pathirana, KKR appear willing to wait rather than make a short-term decision that could complicate their balance later in the tournament.

There is another moving part in the discussion. KKR recently brought in Blessing Muzarabani in place of Mustafizur Rahman, who had to be released on BCCI instructions. That move has drawn attention due to a possible contractual issue involving Islamabad United in the PSL, although the situation remains unresolved.

For now, KKR’s broader message is clear. They are prepared to ride out Harshit’s absence through existing squad depth and hold their nerve on Pathirana in the hope that he returns during the season. It is a gamble, but not an impulsive one. With the new campaign beginning on March 28 and KKR set to open against the Mumbai Indians on March 29, the franchise seem determined to back the resources they already have rather than search for last-minute fixes.