KKR told to 'rest' Cameron Green as his struggles mount in IPL 2026: 'Not looking the same'

Aaron Finch’s assessment of Cameron Green did not feel like a routine comment on a batter going through a lean patch. It sounded more serious than that. At a stage when KKR are still trying to settle their combinations and rhythm in IPL 2026, Finch’s words cast Green’s slow start as part of a wider uncertainty around the team’s direction. Cameron Green walks after losing his wicket, caught by Prabhsimran Singh off the bowling of Xavier Bartlett. (REUTERS)

Green’s returns so far have been underwhelming, and that has naturally intensified the focus on how KKR are using him. Finch’s argument was not only about the lack of runs. It was about how Green looks at the crease. In Finch’s view, the Australian all-rounder is not carrying the same authority or presence that once made him such an intimidating option higher up the order. That difference, more than the numbers alone, is what appears to concern him.

“There’s a bit of panic”: Aaron Finch “One of those dismissals has been a run out, not a part of his fault. Still, he's missed out twice. There's a bit of panic, he's not looking the same as the past. Remember when he was at the top of the order for MI - how he had totally different intent. He was imposing at the crease. Now he looks tentative. Don't push him down. Push him either up the order, or give him a rest,” Aaron Finch said on ESPNcricinfo’s Time Out.

That observation cuts to the heart of KKR’s current Cameron Green problem. This is not a player who was brought in to quietly fill a role. He arrived with a massive price tag and with expectations of influence. When someone like that starts cautiously and looks unsure of his tempo, the conversation quickly moves beyond form and into role clarity.

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For KKR, that is where the pressure starts building. A premium signing is expected to change games, set tempo and offer control. If he instead looks like a player still searching for his place in the batting order, the team’s investment begins to invite harder questions. Finch’s suggestion was blunt but clear: moving Green down the order is not the answer. Either trust him with greater responsibility or make a stronger selection call.

A bigger question for KKR That is what makes Finch’s comment worth more than a basic reaction. It points to a larger KKR issue. The team is still trying to find the right balance, tempo, and use of some of its biggest assets. Green’s form has become a symbol of that early-season uncertainty.

If KKR keeps treating him as a problem to hide rather than a player to properly define, the scrutiny will only grow. Finch’s point, ultimately, was not just about panic in one batter’s game. It was about a team needing conviction in how it uses one of its biggest names.