KKR vs LSG IPL 2025 match rescheduled after Kolkata Police's special request to Cricket Association of Bengal

With the Indian Premier League 2025 (IPL 2025) season in full swing, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) have announced the rescheduling of Match 19 between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). The KKR vs LSG IPL 2025 was originally set to take place on Sunday, April 6, but has now been moved to Tuesday (April 8), 3:30 PM IST. The KKR vs LSG IPL 2025 match has been rescheduled.(PTI)

The announcement comes after a request from Kolkata Police to the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) for the deployment of personnel across the city due to festivities.

April 8: Double-header day

April 6 was supposed to be a double-header day, with Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) taking on Gujarat Titans (GT) in Match 20, scheduled for 7:30 PM IST. The SRH vs GT match will take place as scheduled originally. April 8 will be a double-header day, and other than KKR vs LSG in the afternoon in Kolkata, Punjab Kings (PBKS) will face Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Match 22 in the evening, according to the original schedule.

KKR are currently in seventh position in the IPL 2025 points table, with two points in two matches. The defending champions began their campaign with a shock defeat to Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the season opener, losing by seven wickets. They bounced back to winning ways in their next match, beating Rajasthan Royals (RR) by eight wickets.

LSG are second with two points in two fixtures. They lost to Delhi Capitals (DC) by one wicket in their opener, and then beat SRH by five wickets in their second fixture.

Speaking after LSG's win vs SRH, new skipper Rishabh Pant said, “Big relief but as a team we talk about the process. It's not about getting too high when you win and not about getting too low when you lose. As a team, we can't focus on uncontrollables, my mentor said focus on controllables and that is what I did. Good to see the way Prince bowled and also Thakur was really good. (On Pooran batting at No. 3) I think we just want to give freedom to him. You got to give someone the charge when he is batting well and he has batted brilliantly for us. The group is coming up nicely, we haven't played our best so far but happy to get a win.”