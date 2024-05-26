 KKR vs SRH, IPL 2024 Final live streaming: When and where to watch on television and online | Crickit
Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, May 26, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
Home HT Home
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

KKR vs SRH, IPL 2024 Final live streaming: When and where to watch on television and online

ByHT Sports Desk
May 26, 2024 08:36 AM IST

Kolkata Knight Riders face Sunrisers Hyderabad. in the IPL 2024 final. Here are the live streaming details.

It will be a battle for the crown in the summit clash of the Indian Premier League 2024 as the titans Kolkata Knight Riders will take on the resilient Sunrisers Hyderabad at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Sunday. Both the teams have looked in fantastic form this season, producing spell-binding displays and jaw-dropping carnage in terms of scoring. If the duo manages to replicate half of what they have done this season, the fans will be in for a real treat.

Kolkata Knight Riders captain Shreyas Iyer and Sunrisers Hyderabad's skipper Pat Cummins during a press conference on the eve of the Indian Premier League (IPL) final match, in Chennai.(PTI)
Kolkata Knight Riders captain Shreyas Iyer and Sunrisers Hyderabad's skipper Pat Cummins during a press conference on the eve of the Indian Premier League (IPL) final match, in Chennai.(PTI)

Kolkata Knight Riders finished at no.1 in the table and defeated SRH in the first qualifier to pave their way into the final. On the other hand, the Sunrisers, former champions, had to contest in the second qualifier where they defeated the Rajasthan Royals to set up another titanic clash with the two-time former winners in the final. Hyderabad's only title in the world's most lucrative T20 tournament came in 2016 under another Australian, David Warner. Fast bowler Cummins, for whom Hyderabad paid $2.5 million in the IPL auction, led Australia to both the world Test championship title and an ODI World Cup triumph last year.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Also Read | Shah Rukh Khan's 'Gambhir' remark in recalling 'saddest moment' ahead of IPL final: 'Costume achha hai, game toh...'

Here are the live-streaming details of the summit clash between SRH and KKR.

When will the Final between SRH and KKR take place?

The final between SRH and KKR will take place on Sunday, 26 May 2024 at 7:30 PM IST.

Where will the Final between SRH and KKR take place?

The final between SRH and KKR will take M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

How to watch the live broadcast of the Final between SRH and KKR?

The live broadcast of the Final between SRH and KKR will be available on television on the Star Sports Network.

Where to watch the live streaming of the Final between SRH and KKR?

The live streaming of the Final between SRH and KKR will be available on Jio Cinema.

Are you a cricket buff? Participate in the HT Cricket Quiz daily and stand a chance to win an iPhone 15 & Boat Smartwatch. Click here to participate now.

Stay updated with the latest Cricket News, SRH vs RR Live Score IPL Points Table match highlights, and more. Explore a comprehensive Cricket Schedule, track the race for the Purple Cap and IPL Orange Cap in IPL 2024, check Virat Kohli performance and stay ahead with all the cricket-related updates on the Hindustan Times website and app.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cricket News / KKR vs SRH, IPL 2024 Final live streaming: When and where to watch on television and online

IPL 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, May 26, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On