KKR vs SRH, IPL 2024 Final live streaming: When and where to watch on television and online

It will be a battle for the crown in the summit clash of the Indian Premier League 2024 as the titans Kolkata Knight Riders will take on the resilient Sunrisers Hyderabad at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Sunday. Both the teams have looked in fantastic form this season, producing spell-binding displays and jaw-dropping carnage in terms of scoring. If the duo manages to replicate half of what they have done this season, the fans will be in for a real treat. Kolkata Knight Riders captain Shreyas Iyer and Sunrisers Hyderabad's skipper Pat Cummins during a press conference on the eve of the Indian Premier League (IPL) final match, in Chennai.(PTI)

Kolkata Knight Riders finished at no.1 in the table and defeated SRH in the first qualifier to pave their way into the final. On the other hand, the Sunrisers, former champions, had to contest in the second qualifier where they defeated the Rajasthan Royals to set up another titanic clash with the two-time former winners in the final. Hyderabad's only title in the world's most lucrative T20 tournament came in 2016 under another Australian, David Warner. Fast bowler Cummins, for whom Hyderabad paid $2.5 million in the IPL auction, led Australia to both the world Test championship title and an ODI World Cup triumph last year.

Here are the live-streaming details of the summit clash between SRH and KKR.

When will the Final between SRH and KKR take place?

The final between SRH and KKR will take place on Sunday, 26 May 2024 at 7:30 PM IST.

Where will the Final between SRH and KKR take place?

The final between SRH and KKR will take M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

How to watch the live broadcast of the Final between SRH and KKR?

The live broadcast of the Final between SRH and KKR will be available on television on the Star Sports Network.

Where to watch the live streaming of the Final between SRH and KKR?

The live streaming of the Final between SRH and KKR will be available on Jio Cinema.