KKR's 272/7 falls short of SRH record for highest IPL total: A look at 5 biggest scores in Indian Premier League history

Exactly a week after Sunrisers Hyderabad smashed the record for the highest total in Indian Premier League's history, the Kolkata Knight Riders nearly did one better; they left behind by only five runs, scoring 272/7 in 20 overs during the match against the Delhi Capitals in Visakhapatnam. It was an exhibition in power-hitting from the Knight Riders, with Sunil Narine (85) and Angkrish Raghuvanshi (54) smashing brilliant half-centuries, while Andre Russell (41) and Rinku Singh (26) also producing strong cameos. Kolkata Knight Riders' Rinku Singh (L) is congratulated by Andre Russell for his innings during the Indian Premier League (IPL) Twenty20 cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders(AFP)

While an individual century still remains awaited in this season of the tournament, the KKR wreaked havoc on Delhi Capitals after opting to bat in Visakhapatnam. Sunil Narine's early onslaught helped the Knight Riders reach the highest score in Powerplay (88/0 in 6 overs) in this year's IPL; he smashed seven fours and as many sixes in his innings, and walked off to a standing ovation from fans as well as KKR co-owner Shah Rukh Khan.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Raghuvanshi, who was playing in his first game of the season, showed no nerves as he took on the DC bowling attack early in his innings. Arriving in the powerplay, he didn't waste any ball, smashing successive fours off Anrich Nortje in the fifth over.

Raghuvanshi stayed at the crease for 27 deliveries and smashed at a strike rate of 200 before being dismissed by the South African pacer in the 14th over; the stage was now set for Andre Russell and Rinku Singh – the side's two power-hitters – to provide the Knight Riders with a solid finish, and they did exactly that, adding to DC skipper Rishabh Pant's frustrations.

Russell smashed three sixes and four fours en route to his 41 off just 19 balls, while Rinku Singh also smashed his 26 off only eight deliveries.

If not for Ishant Sharma's relatively economical last over, in which he conceded only 8, KKR were primed to break SRH's record in just a week.

Here's the list of the highest scores in the league's history:

277/3 - SRH vs MI, Hyderabad, 2024

272/7 - KKR vs DC, Vizag, today*

263/5 - RCB vs PWI, Bengaluru, 2013

257/5 - LSG vs PBKS, Mohali, 2023

248/3 - RCB vs GL, Bengaluru, 2016

KKR unbeaten so far

The Knight Riders have won both of their opening matches against the SRH and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, and made a strong case for keeping that streak alive in the first innings against the Capitals. Mumbai Indians, the SRH's opponents in the record-breaking game last week, provided a solid competition as they reached 245 in the run-chase. DC will now be hoping to defy the odds in their home match at Vizag.