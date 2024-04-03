 Who is Angkrish Raghuvanshi? KKR youngster announces arrival at big stage with 25-ball fifty vs DC on debut innings | Cricket - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Who is Angkrish Raghuvanshi? KKR youngster announces arrival at big stage with 25-ball fifty vs DC on debut innings

ByHT Sports Desk
Apr 03, 2024 09:35 PM IST

The 18-year-old scored 54 runs off 27 balls at a strike rate of 200 as his knock was laced with 5 fours and three sixes.

Kolkata Knight Riders youngster Angkrish Raghuvanshi announced his arrival on the big stage of the Indian Premier League with an aggressive half-century against Delhi Capitals in his maiden innings. Raghuvanshi made his IPL debut in the match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru but he didn't get the chance to bat at M Chinnaswamy Stadium. Meanwhile, he owned the stage with his versatile shot-making all around the ground on Wednesday and smashed a 25-ball half-century at Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam.

Angkrish Raghuvanshi scored a fine half-century vs DC.(PTI)
Angkrish Raghuvanshi scored a fine half-century vs DC.(PTI)

Raghuvanshi came out to bat at number 3 after Phil Salt's early departure and the 18-year-old didn't waste any time and started off with back-to-back boundaries. He matched the beats with Sunil Narine as the duo unleashed carnage to blow away the DC bowling attack.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The 18-year-old scored 54 runs off 27 balls at a strike rate of 200 as his knock was laced with 5 fours and three sixes. Meanwhile, he and Narine (85) shared a 104-run stand to set the platform for a mammoth total for KKR after Shreyas Iyer opted to bat first at the toss.

Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders Live Score IPL 2024 Updates

The right-handed batter was dismissed by Proteas pacer Anrich Nortje in the attempt to hit another big shot.

With his sensation knock he managed to register his name in a few record books for KKR.

Highest score on debut innings for KKR in IPL

158* - Brendon McCullum vs RCB, Bengaluru, 2008

64 - Manish Pandey vs MI, Abu Dhabi, 2014

58*- Owais Shah vs Deccan, Mumbai DYP, 2010

54 - J Kallis v CSK, Chennai, 2011

54 - Phil Salt v SRH, Kolkata, 2024

54 - A Raghuvanshi vs DC, Vizag, 2024

He also became the second youngest KKR batter to score a fifty in IPL and joined Shubman Gill in the elite list.

Youngest to score fifty for KKR in IPL

18y 237d - Shubman Gill vs CSK, 2018

18y 303d - A Raghuvanshi vs DC, 2024

Also Read | Sunil Narine wreaks havoc with 39-ball 85 blitz vs DC, amazes Shah Rukh Khan as KKR co-owner showers beaming ovation

Who is Angkrish Raghuvanshi?

Raghuvanshi was born on June 5, 2005, in Delhi but at the young age of 11, he shifted his base to Mumbai and trained under Abhishek Nayar & Omkar Salvi. He represents Mumbai in domestic cricket and became a known face in the circuit for his all-round ability as apart from his batting, he is also a handy left-arm orthodox bowler.

The talented youngster grabbed the attention in the 2022 U-19 World Cup where he amassed 278 runs and played a pivotal role in India's title-winning campaign under the captaincy of Yash Dhull. He made his List A and T20 debut in 2023 and produced a stellar show in the CK Nayudu Trophy, where he smashed 765 runs in nine matches. The KKR scouts did well to shortlist him in their auction list as the two-time champions spent INR 20 lakh to sign him as he reunited with his childhood coach Abhishek Nayar at the franchise.

Stay updated with the latest Cricket News, IPL Live Scores, and get exclusive insights with the DC vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2024 Schedule, match highlights, and more. Explore a comprehensive Cricket Schedule, track the race for the Purple Cap and Orange Cap in IPL 2024, check Virat Kohli performance and stay ahead with all the cricket-related updates on the Hindustan Times website and app.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

News / Cricket News / Who is Angkrish Raghuvanshi? KKR youngster announces arrival at big stage with 25-ball fifty vs DC on debut innings
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, April 03, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On