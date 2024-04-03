Who is Angkrish Raghuvanshi? KKR youngster announces arrival at big stage with 25-ball fifty vs DC on debut innings

Kolkata Knight Riders youngster Angkrish Raghuvanshi announced his arrival on the big stage of the Indian Premier League with an aggressive half-century against Delhi Capitals in his maiden innings. Raghuvanshi made his IPL debut in the match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru but he didn't get the chance to bat at M Chinnaswamy Stadium. Meanwhile, he owned the stage with his versatile shot-making all around the ground on Wednesday and smashed a 25-ball half-century at Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam. Angkrish Raghuvanshi scored a fine half-century vs DC.(PTI)

Raghuvanshi came out to bat at number 3 after Phil Salt's early departure and the 18-year-old didn't waste any time and started off with back-to-back boundaries. He matched the beats with Sunil Narine as the duo unleashed carnage to blow away the DC bowling attack.

The 18-year-old scored 54 runs off 27 balls at a strike rate of 200 as his knock was laced with 5 fours and three sixes. Meanwhile, he and Narine (85) shared a 104-run stand to set the platform for a mammoth total for KKR after Shreyas Iyer opted to bat first at the toss.

The right-handed batter was dismissed by Proteas pacer Anrich Nortje in the attempt to hit another big shot.

With his sensation knock he managed to register his name in a few record books for KKR.

Highest score on debut innings for KKR in IPL

158* - Brendon McCullum vs RCB, Bengaluru, 2008

64 - Manish Pandey vs MI, Abu Dhabi, 2014

58*- Owais Shah vs Deccan, Mumbai DYP, 2010

54 - J Kallis v CSK, Chennai, 2011

54 - Phil Salt v SRH, Kolkata, 2024

54 - A Raghuvanshi vs DC, Vizag, 2024

He also became the second youngest KKR batter to score a fifty in IPL and joined Shubman Gill in the elite list.

Youngest to score fifty for KKR in IPL

18y 237d - Shubman Gill vs CSK, 2018

18y 303d - A Raghuvanshi vs DC, 2024

Who is Angkrish Raghuvanshi?

Raghuvanshi was born on June 5, 2005, in Delhi but at the young age of 11, he shifted his base to Mumbai and trained under Abhishek Nayar & Omkar Salvi. He represents Mumbai in domestic cricket and became a known face in the circuit for his all-round ability as apart from his batting, he is also a handy left-arm orthodox bowler.

The talented youngster grabbed the attention in the 2022 U-19 World Cup where he amassed 278 runs and played a pivotal role in India's title-winning campaign under the captaincy of Yash Dhull. He made his List A and T20 debut in 2023 and produced a stellar show in the CK Nayudu Trophy, where he smashed 765 runs in nine matches. The KKR scouts did well to shortlist him in their auction list as the two-time champions spent INR 20 lakh to sign him as he reunited with his childhood coach Abhishek Nayar at the franchise.