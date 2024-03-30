 KKR's hero Venkatesh Iyer taken for scans immediately after match-winning knock vs RCB | Cricket - Hindustan Times
KKR's hero Venkatesh Iyer taken for scans immediately after match-winning knock vs RCB

ByHT Sports Desk
Mar 30, 2024 10:28 AM IST

KKR star Venkatesh Iyer was taken for scans after his side's win vs RCB on Friday.

Venkatesh Iyer was in sizzling batting form as he smacked a half-century in Kolkata Knight Riders' seven-wicket win against Royal Challengers Bangalore in their second IPL 2024 fixture, on Friday.

KKR's Venkatesh Iyer was taken for scans.(AFP)

Chasing 183 runs, KKR got a strong start, courtesy of openers Phil Salt (30) and Sunil Narine (47). Meanwhile, Iyer smacked 50 off 30 balls, packed with three fours and four sixes. Meanwhile, Shreyas Iyer (39*) and Rinku Singh (5*) remained unbeaten for KKR.

Speaking after the match, Iyer opened up on his back injury and revealed that he needed to have a scan. "It's just a little jacked up, have to go and have a scan. To be honest, it got better as the game went on, one end in particular, the Pavilion end and credit to Narine, the pressure was off and we had to go and finish the formalities. It was very important to capitalise on the platform laid, the left-arm spinner was bowling and it was my duty to go after the bowling. Also my fiancee is here and I would like to credit her," he said.

"Vyshak bowled really well, used the change-ups nicely. To face him was a little tough, pace off on that pitch in totality was tough. even when we bowled quick deliveries, it was tough," he further added.

KKR fans will be hoping that it is nothing serious and Iyer is included in the playing XI in the next match too, considering he is pivotal to Iyer’s plans as KKR skipper.

Initially, a knock of 83 runs off 59 balls by Virat Kohli saw RCB post 182/6 in 20 overs. For KKR, Harshit Rana and Andre Russell took two wickets each respectively. This was also KKR's sixth consecutive win against RCB at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium since 2016. RCB had a 4-2 record against KKR at home between 2008 and 2015.

© 2024 HindustanTimes
