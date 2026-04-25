KKR’s IPL-winning coach drops big verdict on Ajinkya Rahane; invokes Shubman, Gaikwad: 'Very calculating player'

Ajinkya Rahane has come under increasing scrutiny for both his captaincy and batting as Kolkata Knight Riders continue to struggle at the bottom of the points table. In tournaments like the Indian Premier League, it is often the captain who faces the heat first, and Rahane’s returns with the bat have only added to the pressure. Ajinkya Rahane's form has been put under the scanner as KKR sitting at the bottom of the table. (PTI)

KKR have managed just one win in seven matches, slipping to 10th place, a position far from expectations for a side that has lifted the title three times. Rahane’s numbers reflect the broader issues. He has scored 152 runs in seven innings at an average of 25.33, failing to build momentum after starts. While his strike rate of 144.76 appears respectable at first glance, it hasn’t quite matched the demands of a powerplay opener. The lack of sustained aggression at the top has often left KKR playing catch-up, preventing them from setting the kind of platform needed to dominate games consistently.

Backing the veteran batter amid growing criticism, former KKR head coach Chandrakant Pandit offered a measured defence of Rahane’s approach, highlighting the thought process behind his role at the top of the order and the responsibilities that come with it.

"Ajinkya has performed well over the last couple of seasons whenever he has had the opportunity to bat. Even in domestic cricket, including T20s, he has shown solid form. Batting at number one comes with a different kind of responsibility. After the powerplay, once the first six overs are done, his role is often to stabilise the innings and take the game forward in a controlled manner. That could be one reason why he isn’t always aggressively attacking the ball – he’s a very calculating player," Chadrakanth Pandit said on RevzSports.

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He further pointed to the mental side of the game, suggesting that the pressure of expectations could be weighing on Ajinkya Rahane, especially as the team goes through a difficult phase, while stressing that fluctuations in performance are a natural part of any player’s career.

"It also feels like he may be carrying a bit of pressure, especially when the team isn’t doing well. As a senior player, that responsibility naturally falls on him, and he might be putting in extra effort with the mindset of needing to win. But every player handles situations differently, and fluctuations in performance are normal. There are players who excel one season and struggle the next – consistency varies from individual to individual," he added.

“Rahane belongs in category of Gill, Gaikwad” Drawing comparisons with players like Shubman Gill and Ruturaj Gaikwad, Pandit emphasised the value of a composed, adaptable approach, placing Rahane in a similar mould while underlining how his role complements the more aggressive hitters in the lineup.

"When you look at players like Shubman Gill and Ruturaj Gaikwad, they also have that adaptable, composed style that works across formats. Rahane belongs in that category of players who rely on a thoughtful, measured approach. He understands his role and responsibility. The way he has been batting suggests he is doing what’s expected from a top-order batter after the powerplay. Of course, other players in the team have different roles—especially the power hitters. KKR rely on players like Rovman Powell to accelerate the scoring and take the game forward aggressively. In the end, it’s about balance within the team, and Rahane’s approach fits into that structure," he concluded on the matter.