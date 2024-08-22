KKR's Phil Salt summarises ex-mentor Gautam Gambhir in one word, reveals India coach's 'best bit' of advice at IPL 2024

England opener Philip Salt heaped praise on Gautam Gambhir, the current India head coach who played a key role in Kolkata Knight Riders' IPL triumph earlier this year. Salt, who opened for the KKR this season, credited then-mentor Gambhir for providing crucial advice that significantly enhanced his performance in Indian conditions. Gautam Gambhir (L) played a key role as KKR's mentor in their title-winning 2024 campaign.(Files)

Salt played a key role in KKR's trophy-winning campaign and spoke highly of the guidance he received from Gambhir, insisting that the former left-handed batter was instrumental in helping him adapt to the challenging subcontinental conditions.

The Englishman also emphasised how the former Indian opener's fierce competitiveness resonated with him.

"Brilliant experience… doesn't get any better, coming in and winning the IPL first and foremost. I think GG (Gambhir) is no stranger to Indian cricket fans and cricket fans around the world. His playing record speaks for itself and what I found as a player… just listening to him in his sort of mentoring role," Salt said during the CEAT Cricketing Rating Awards.

“What a competitor. I could really relate to him from that point of view. He's always looking for the one per cent that's going to get the individual to be better and what's going to get the team over the line. So I loved working for him. One word would be a competitor,” he added.

Gambhir's ‘main advice’

Salt revealed that Gambhir was very clear on his expectations from the England batter, laying out a clear game plan for him to follow throughout the season.

"I think the main bit of advice that I took from GG was to take the game deep, especially here in India. You know, from the moment I got off the first training session, he sat me down, he said, I know you're going to score runs for us, but I want you to score the majority of your runs between overs ten and 20, he said at Eden Gardens," Salt said.

"Even if you know it can be a little bit slow to start with, I want you to hang in there and make sure you're there from overs ten onwards and get the big overs because you can score so quickly, and I think you know of all the conversations I had, I think that's the best bit of you know coaching I had," he noted.

Gambhir left the KKR following the end of the season to join the Indian men's team as its head coach, following Rahul Dravid's departure from the position.