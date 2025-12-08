KL Rahul admits guilt as India punished for breaching ICC Code of Conduct in 2nd ODI vs South Africa

The Indian team was fined on Monday after breaching the ICC Code of Conduct during the second ODI match against South Africa last week. India had lost the second match of the three-game series in Raipur as the visitors levelled the score. But the home team bounced back in the decider in Vizag on Saturday to win the series 2-1. India beat South Africa 2-1 in the ODI series(PTI)

India were fined 10 per cent of its match fee for maintaining a slow over-rate against South Africa in the second ODI in Raipur on December 3. Richie Richardson of the ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees imposed the sanction after India were ruled to be two overs short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration.

According to Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined five per cent of their match fees for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time.

India captain KL Rahul, who led the side in the series in the absence of injured regular captain Shubman Gill, pleaded guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing. On-field umpires Rod Tucker and Rohan Pandit, third umpire Sam Nogajski and fourth umpire Jayaraman Madanagopal leveled the charge.

In Raipur, Virat Kohli scored his second consecutive ODI century and shared a 195-run stand with No. 4 Ruturaj Gaikwad, who also reached triple figures. However, their efforts went in vain as South Africa, led by a century from Aiden Markram and a 64-ball 68 from Matthew Breetzke, chased down the total in a thrilling final-over finish.

India bounced back in the final game, winning the toss for the first time in 21 ODIs and putting South Africa in to bat. Despite a century from Quinton de Kock, the visitors managed only 270. The Indian top order chased it down comfortably with 10.1 overs to spare, as Kohli and Rohit Sharma scored fifties and Yashasvi Jaiswal notched his maiden ODI hundred, sealing the series win.

