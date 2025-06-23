KL Rahul branded ‘a complete Test player’ but Cheteshwar Pujara highlights big concern: ‘A bit disappointing to see…'

Cheteshwar Pujara sent a strong reminder to Indian opener KL Rahul to convert his starts into a big score as India look to stamp their authority over England on Day 4 of the Leeds Test. The stylish batter got off to a good start in the second innings and stayed unbeaten on 47 at stumps on Day 3. Pujara, who has played a lot of cricket alongside Rahul, stated that it's an opportunity for him to convert it into a big score and not throw away a good start, which he did in the first innings and was dismissed for 42. KL Rahul failed to convert start into a big score in the first innings at Leeds.(AP)

Rahul, on Day 3, displayed great discipline against the pacers, carefully leaving deliveries outside off when required, but pouncing on any loose offerings with authority to keep the scoreboard moving.

Veteran India batter Pujara praised Rahul for his solid technique and called him a complete Test player, but he also warned him to convert his starts into big scores.

"Technically, he's one of the most correct batsmen in the Indian Test team, and the way he times the ball, the way his footwork is, the way he judges the length, he looks like he's a complete Test player. But at the same time, he has to score big runs, and he's capable enough, but there are times where he gets off to a good start and then he gets out," Cheteshwar Pujara said about KL Rahul on the broadcast.

After the recent retirements of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, the tag of the senior batter in the line-up has been shifted to Rahul automatically. The responsibility now rests on his shoulders to guide the batting group and lead from the front with experience and consistency.

'…that's a nervous time for KL Rahul'

Pujara highlighted Rahul’s inability to capitalise on a solid start in the first innings, where he had an ideal opportunity to notch up a century. However, he now has a fresh chance to make it count on Day 4.

"We saw in the first innings. It was a perfect time for him to capitalise. He batted really well. He gave us a good start, but after that, it was a bit disappointing to see him get out because it was a perfect opportunity for him to get that 100. But now this innings, it looks like he has started off really well once again. He's batting on 47. If he gets to that 50 mark, because that's a nervous time for KL Rahul. Once he crosses his 50, then most of the time he converts it into a big one. So tomorrow, let's hope that he carries on from here and then gets a big one," he added.