KL Rahul complains to Ravindra Jadeja despite dropping a catch; quickly proves Jaddu, not himself, is responsible for it

Who would have thought? A Jasprit Bumrah-minus Indian bowling attack will be able to take 20 wickets to help Shubman Gill's side draw level in the five-match series against England. Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep, Ravindra Jadeja and Prasidh Krishna all stepped up to help the visitors win the Edgbaston Test by 336 runs against Ben Stokes' England. Akash Deep and Shubman Gill had a Test to remember as these two were the standout performers for India. KL Rahul proved how Ravindra Jadeja was responsible behind the former putting down a sitter at slip(Screengrabs - JioHotstar)

Shubman Gill aggregated 430 runs in the entire Test, scoring 269 and 161 in the first and second innings. On the other hand, Akash Deep scalped a total of ten wickets with six of them coming in the second innings. Ravindra Jadeja might not have had plenty of wickets to show, but he also played a perfect role as he denied runs at a brisk pace to England.

Jadeja kept bowling into the rough, much to the trouble of the England batters. When India needed just two more wickets for the win, Jadeja was denied the wicket of Brydon Carse as KL Rahul ended up dropping the catch at slips.

On the third ball of the 57th over, the delivery landed on a length outside the leg stump. It turned quite a bit, and Brydon Carse was caught trapped on the back foot block. He got a thick outside edge that flew to KL's left. However, the Indian opening batter spotted it late, and in the end, the chance was put down, much to the dismay of the entire team.

However, the replays soon after showed that KL Rahul was setting the field just seconds before Jadeja was about to bowl. The speed with which Jadeja bowls his over even caught his teammate off-guard, and in the end, the catch was spilt.

KL Rahul was seen asking the fielder on the legside to come in a bit to try and stop the single.

“KL Rahul was actually managing the field, and Jadeja just took off. Jadeja is sometimes too quick for the batter. This time, too quick for the fielder. I think that expression says it all,” said Raunak Kapoor on air for JioHotstar.

India's memorable win at Edgbaston

Courtesy of a memorable win at Edgbaston, India registered their first-ever Test win at the venue in Birmingham. Shubman Gill was adjudged Player of the Match for his total of 430 runs in the contest.

Speaking after the win, Shubman said, “All the things we spoke about after the first game, we were spot on with all of those things. Our bowling and fielding were tremendous to see.”

“On this kind of wicket, we knew if we got 400-500 on this kind of wicket, we'll be in the game. Not every time we're going to drop that many catches that we did in Headingley,” he added.

Jadeja scored fifties in both innings while KL Rahul went past the 50-run mark in the second innings.

India and England will now square off in the third Test at the Lord's Cricket Ground, beginning July 10.