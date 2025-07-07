Ravindra Jadeja refuses Shubman Gill's orders, India captain quietly walks back to his position: 'Kuch kaam nahi hai'

Clips of on-field conversations between Indian players—picked up by the stump mic—have consistently gone viral during the first two Tests against England. These range from cheeky one-liners (often from vice-captain Rishabh Pant) to strategic chatter and banter with English players. India beat England by 336 runs at Edgbaston

One such video that stirred the internet on Sunday showed Ravindra Jadeja seemingly refusing an order from captain Shubman Gill, who then quietly returned to his position without protest.

Though the video didn’t reveal the exact over, it likely occurred during the partnership between Ben Stokes and Jamie Smith. Gill, standing at slip, appeared to signal Jadeja to reposition the long-on fielder—likely anticipating Stokes stepping out to target that region. But Jadeja promptly declined the request, leaving the young captain to accept the call in silence.

Gill said: “Jaddu bhai, usko bhi upar lelo yaar. Marne do ek aage badke (Jadeja, bring him up too. Let him try hitting one by stepping out)”

Jadeja replied: “Usko udhar kuch kaam nahi hai. Atleast jaaye toh pakadne wala bhi toh hona chaiye niche. Khada toh udhar bhi kardo, but pakadne wala toh chaiye (He's of no use over there. At least if the ball goes that way, someone should be there to catch it. You can place him there, sure, but there should be someone ready to catch).”

India script history at Edgbaston

After 19 attempts in Birmingham, India managed their maiden win at the venue, and they brought it up in style, scripting an emphatic 336-run win - their biggest-ever away from home - to level the ongoing five-match series to 1-1.

Gill played a crucial role in the victory, having notched up scores of 269 and 161 - the most runs ever scored by a captain in a single Test match. However, he credited Akash Deep for the win, after the pacer returned with phenomenal match figures of 10/187 (4/88 and 6/99). En route, Akash broke Chetan Sharma's long-standing record (10/188) of the best bowling figures by an Indian in a Test match in England.

"Yesterday, I think, getting through the top order is never easy," Gill said in the post-match press conference.

"The spell of Akash Deep, how he got those two wickets, kind of gave the confidence to everyone that we can win this Test match and when he came in this morning with the ball hitting the cracks, yes, the ball was seaming, the odd ball seaming, that's what really instilled the confidence in all of the players that, yes, we can do it," he added.

The third Test match will begin on Thursday, July 10, at the Lord's.