Shubman Gill hunts for journalist who taunted him with Edgbaston stat and doubted India: ‘This is the best Indian team’

India were written off after their five-wicket loss in Leeds. Lower-order batting collapses in both innings, and a lack of pace support for Jasprit Bumrah had even veteran Indian cricketers concerned. But in Birmingham, India scripted a stunning turnaround under Shubman Gill's leadership. India's captain Shubman Gill speaks during presentation ceremony after their win against England on day five of the second cricket Test match at Edgbaston(AP)

Leading from the front with a record-breaking performance—including a double century and a century—Gill powered India to a commanding 336-run win against England, their biggest-ever Test victory away from home.

After the triumph, Gill, named Player of the Match, entered the press conference looking for the journalist who had questioned India's record at Edgbaston. Until Sunday, July 6, 2025, India had never won a Test in Birmingham in 19 attempts—and Gill was ready with a fiery reply.

"I can't see my favourite journalist. Where is he? I wanted to see him," Gill said in the post-match press conference.

"I even said before the Test match that I don't really believe in history and stats. Over the last 56 years or so, we've played nine matches - different teams have come here. I believe we are the best team to have come here in England, and we have the capability to beat them, to win the series from here. If we keep making the right decisions and keep fighting, I think it would be one of the series to remember," he added.

'This is the best Indian team...'

India scripted a historic win at Edgbaston on Sunday. Not only was it their first win at the venue, which saw them level the series to 1-1, but the margin of victory was their biggest ever away from home, surpassing their 2019 best of a 318-run win against West Indies in North Sound.

Gill played a central role in the win, scoring 269 and 161, becoming the first captain to score more than 400 runs in a single match in Test cricket. Ravindra Jadeja and Rishabh Pant ably supported him, and India scored 1014 runs in the Test match.

However, the more significant part of the win was the likes of Mohammed Siraj and Akash Deep stepping up in the absence of Bumrah. The 31-year-old was rested for the second Test match to manage his workload and keep him fresh for the Lord's Test, a much-criticised move with experts warning India of trailing 0-2 in Birmingham. But on the flat Edgbaston track, Siraj and Akash were unstoppable with the new ball, having picked up six wickets across the two innings with their opening spells. Akash, who replaced Bumrah in the line-up, finished with a 10-wicket match haul, while Siraj snared six to help India bounce back after the defeat in Leeds.

Gill, hence, reiterated his claim that this is one of the best Indian teams to have toured England, and the bowling attack remains threatening, with or without Bumrah.

"I think I said this before the match as well - this Indian team is one of the best to have toured England. The best 16 are chosen to play for the country. I believe all our bowlers have the ability to chip in at any time and help us take 20 wickets. Definitely, Jasprit bhai is one of the best bowlers in the world. But regardless of that, any bowling unit of ours can take 20 wickets anywhere - and this was an example of that," Gill said.