KL Rahul considered as Rishabh Pant's back-up after Agarkar's fresh selection call ahead of 2nd Bangladesh Test: Report

BCCI's selection committee, headed by Ajit Agarkar, on Tuesday, named the 15-member Rest of India squad for the upcoming Irani Cup match against Mumbai, slated to begin on October 1 at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. Two India players - Dhruv Jurel and Yash Dayal - were named in the squad, with their participation subject to them not being involved in the second Test match against Bangladesh in Kanpur, which will begin on Thursday (September 27). India's Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul at a warm-up session(PTI)

With first-choice wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant making an impressive return to Test cricket with a century against Bangladesh in the opening game of the series against Bangladesh last week in Chennai, India are unlikely to give Jurel a chance, despite a valiant show in his debut appearance against England earlier this year.

Despite Jurel being almost certain to be released from the Test squad for the Irani Cup, India will not be without a back-up wicketkeeping option. According to a report in the PTI, KL Rahul, who had kept wickets in the tour of South Africa earlier this year after first-choice option Ishan Kishan opted out citing mental-health break, is likely to be considered as Pant's back-up.

Sarfaraz Khan to be released from India squad

Sarfaraz, who did not make the playing XI for the first Test match against Bangladesh, is likely to miss the line-up for the second Test as well as India is set to release him from the squad for the Irani Cup. The prolific run-getter is expected to join the Ajinkya Rahane-led Mumbai side.

"Sarfaraz Khan who has been retained in the Team India squad for the 2nd Test, will be released to represent the Mumbai team subject to him not being involved in the second Test match against Bangladesh in Kanpur," added the BCCI statement.

The Irani Cup match will also mark Mumbai all-rounder Shardul Thakur's return to first-class cricket post-surgery. Meanwhile, Shreyas Iyer, Musheer Khan, Shams Mulani and Tanush Kotian will also play the match for Mumbai.