KL Rahul declared fit for IPL 2024 but LSG need to sort wicketkeeping options: Report

Star batter KL Rahul has been declared fit to play for Lucknow Super Giants in the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League. Rahul missed the last four Tests against England after suffering a quadriceps strain during the first Test in Hyderabad, KL Rahul set to return to the field with IPL 2024.

Rahul went to London seeking medical consultation about his injury and later reported to NCA after returning to India. However, according to a report on the news agency PTI, the LSG skipper has been declared fit to play in the IPL.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Meanwhile, a couple of days back Rahul posted a short video on Instagram where he can be seen batting, doing basic keeping drills and outfielding practice at the NCA.

But the report further suggested that Rahul needs to avoid wicketkeeping in the initial stage of the IPL but can resume it after a few matches.

"The NCA has given him clearance and he will join his mates in Lucknow on Thursday (March 20) before they travel to Jaipur for the opening game against Rajasthan Royals on March 24. It is understood that he has been told to avoid squatting initially and he can don the big gloves in coming days. For first few games, he will only play as pure batter," a BCCI source tracking the developments of LSG told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

The franchise might not worry about Rahul's keeping as they have a couple of quality options in former Proteas star Quinton de Kock and West Indies' Nicholas Pooran.

However, he will try to resume the wicketkeeping duties as soon as possible to make a case for himself for a spot in India's squad for the T20 World Cup. The wicketkeeper batter has been out of the T20 scheme of things since the 2022 T20 WC and the IPL is the only way for him to make a return.

"Rahul will not be considered for a top three slot in the Indian T20 team considering his previous performances. He can be that keeper-batter at Nos 5 or 6 if he has a decent IPL. But if he plays purely as a batter, you have a far better option in Rinku Singh, apart from Rishabh Pant, who might just stake a claim with some power-packed performances," a BCCI source privy to developments, said.