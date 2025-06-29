KL Rahul given no choice but to carry form throughout series, Manjrekar cites Pant’s impact: ‘Can’t be a one-ton wonder'

Former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar feels that it's high time KL Rahul should realise his potential as he can not be a one-hundred wonder. With the retirements of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, Rahul has now assumed the role of the senior-most batter in India’s Test line-up. The spotlight is firmly on him, and so is the weight of expectations. As one of the few experienced names in a relatively young batting order, Rahul is expected not just to deliver with the bat but also to provide stability, leadership, and guidance to the emerging talents around him. KL Rahul scored a century in the second innings of Headingley Test.(@BCCI X)

Meanwhile, Rishabh Pant has reaffirmed his status as a key pillar in India’s batting line-up. With twin centuries in the Leeds Test, the dynamic wicketkeeper-batter has once again proven his match-winning credentials.

Manjrekar was impressed with Pant's consistency in the red-ball format, which he once again proved with twin centuries in a Test. He became the second wicketkeeper in cricket history to score twin centuries in a Test after Andy Flower.

"I think he will because it seems like he enjoys batting in Test cricket. Any batter who gets two hundreds in a Test match, it takes a lot out of you mentally, not so much physically, getting a hundred in the first innings, and 48 hours later, you have the same kind of reserve to get another hundred. So that is a hallmark of an exceptional player," the former India batter said on Star Sports.

“KL Rahul cannot be a one-hundred wonder”

Manjrekar emphasised the need for KL Rahul to deliver with greater consistency, especially during this transitional phase for Team India. He noted that while Rahul has the talent, he must avoid being the kind of player who scores just one standout century in a five-match series. Drawing a comparison to Pant’s recent impactful performances, Manjrekar stressed that India needs Rahul to step up regularly and shoulder more responsibility as one of the senior batters.

"Rishabh Pant enjoys Test matches. He has not got enough runs. So he is hungry. I see Pant carrying his form, but there is another senior batter in the team, who now has got no choice but to carry his form right through the series. Indian cricket needs him badly, and KL Rahul cannot be a one-hundred wonder or a one-Test-match performer," Manjrekar added.