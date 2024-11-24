KL Rahul goes to DC in epic Pant swap; India bowlers earn big as Chahal earns INR 18 crore from PBKS, GT gets Siraj

Indian bowlers earned big during the second set of the IPL 2025 Auction, with Yuzvendra Chahal (INR 18 crore), Mohammed Siraj (INR 12.25 crore), and Mohammed Shami (10 crore) fetching huge figures. KL Rahul, India's star batter, went to Delhi Capitals for INR 14 crore, as the franchise fended off stiff competition for his signature. The bidding for Rahul kicked off with Kolkata Knight Riders leading the charge, only for Royal Challengers Bangalore to quickly counter. KL Rahul was bought by Delhi Capitals for INR 14 crore (PTI)

At INR 11 crore, RCB pulled out, allowing Delhi Capitals to enter the fray. As the price continued to soar, KKR also stepped back, and at INR 12.25 crore, it seemed like the Capitals were on the verge of securing Rahul's signature.

However, just as it looked settled, Chennai Super Kings made a late entry into the bidding. But even they withdrew when the price hit INR 14 crore. Rahul's former team, Lucknow Super Giants, opted not to use their Right to Match (RTM) option, and the Delhi Capitals ultimately claimed the star batter.

Rahul was the captain of LSG, and it is expected that the wicketkeeper-batter will be handed a similar role at the Capitals, with the side unable to use the RTM for Rishabh Pant.

In set 2, Mohammed Shami was the first player, with KKR again beginning the bidding at the base price of INR 2 crore. Chennai Super Kings, however, immediately countered; the back and forth continued till the bidding reached INR 8.25 crore, following which Stephen Fleming, CSK's head coach who was leading the bid, confirmed the franchise's withdrawal.

However, Lucknow Super Giants, high in spirits following their record acquirement of Rishabh Pant at INR 27 crore, jumped into the bidding, taking the amount to INR 9.5 crore; they eventually withdrew after KKR took the bid to INR 9.75.

With no potential bidders, Knight Riders seemed set for Shami's signature when Sunrisers Hyderabad made a surprise entry into the bidding, taking the bid to double figures. This forced the KKR to withdraw from the bidding, with SRH succeeding in his signature as Gujarat Titans refused the RTM option for the star India pacer.

Chahal, Siraj go big

Another Indian bowler, Yuzvendra Chahal, also saw an intense bidding war with Punjab Kings and Lucknow Super Giants going neck-to-neck for his signature. LSG eventually withdrew the bidding when the price reached INR 14 crore, with Royal Challengers Bengaluru, the spinner's former franchise, momentarily jumping into the bid with the price reaching INR 14.75 crore. They withdrew, though, and Sunrisers Hyderabad, then, joined the biding.

Punjab Kings, however, remained resolute in their pursuit of Chahal and eventually succeeded in his signature for INR 18 crore.

Indian bowlers continued to earn big in the auction, with Mohammed Siraj fetching INR 12.25 crore from Gujarat Titans to become their marquee addition. Siraj saw fierce bidding from Chennai Super Kings, Rajasthan Royals, and Sunrisers Hyderabad, but Kings, backed with their solid purse, fended off the competition to bring Siraj in the side. Siraj will now partner his India teammate Arshdeep Singh in the franchise.