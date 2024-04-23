KL Rahul grabs one-handed stunner to dismiss CSK's Ajinkya Rahane, stunned by his own effort

Lucknow Super Giants skipper KL Rahul continues to make his case strong for the T20 World Cup squad with each passing day. The flamboyant wicketkeeper grabbed a stunning diving catch behind the stumps during the IPL match on Tuesday against Chennai Super Kings. KL Rahul claims a stunning catch vs CSK.

Rahul won the toss and elected to bowl first against CSK and the decision worked well for them as the hosts lost Ajinkya Rahane's wicket early courtesy of a brilliant catch.

It was the last ball of the first over and Rahane went on to drive Matt Henry's delivery but the CSK batter only managed to edge it as Rahul, who was very attentive behind the stumps, dived to his right to grab a one-handed stunner.

Rahul is one of the contenders for a sport in India's T20 World Cup squad as wicketkeeper, however, the position in which he is batting in IPL - opener - is making things tricky for him.

However, the LSG skipper played a fine knock against CSK in their last match at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium on Friday. He scored 82 off 53 balls in the 177-run chase to help his team register a clinical victory in 19 overs.

He smashed three sixes and fired nine fours in his match-winning knock.

The 32-year-old has scored 282 runs in seven matches at a strike rate of 143.00. He has slammed a couple of half-centuries so far.

Meanwhile, Rahul won the toss and elected to bowl against Chennai Super Kings on Tuesday. The wicketkeeper batter cited dew as the reason behind his call to chase against CSK.

"We'll bowl first. There is a bit of dew, we have trained here and there is a bit of dew that will play an impact. Wicket is a bit slow and hopefully we can put their batters under pressure. (On previous win) We played well in all three facets, but we have left the result back in Lucknow. We know how challenging Chennai is, everyone will be cheering for them. Same team for us. No need to quieten the crowd, they always encourage good cricket," Rahul said at toss.

The Chennai side made one change to their eleven, bringing in Daryll Mitchell for fellow Kiwi Rachin Ravindra, who has been out of form.

"Nothing different, but the coin toss is something I need to work on. I've lost seven in a row I think. There will be some dew later on, but you never know how the wicket will surprise you. You just need to go out there and express yourself, if the ball is in your area then just attack it. Hoping to set the foundation upfront. One change for us - Daryl comes in for Rachin. Pretty good to have three home games, but for that we will need to win some tosses. However, it doesn't matter if you are batting first or bowling first, you need to play good cricket here to win," Gaikwad said at the toss.