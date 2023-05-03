KL Rahul, Jaydev Unadkat ruled out of IPL 2023, in danger of missing WTC final for India

Lucknow Super Giants skipper KL Rahul in all likelihood will take no further part in the Indian Premier League (IPL) after sustaining a serious thigh injury during team's last game against Royal Challengers Bangalore. The PTI can also confirm that veteran pacer Jaydev Unadkat's shoulder condition is serious and he too is ruled out of the IPL. KL Rahul (face covered with hand) walking off the field after an injury(IPL/BCCI)

It is understood that it will be a race against time for BCCI Sports Science & Medical Team to get the senior batter-keeper Rahul ready for World Test Championship final in London from June 7 to 11.

Rahul injured his right thigh while sprinting towards the boundary to a Faf du Plessis cover drive off Marcus Stoinis' bowling.

"KL is currently with the team in Lucknow but he is leaving the camp on Thursday after watching the game against CSK on Wednesday. His scans will be done in Mumbai at the BCCI-designated medical facility. His case as well as Jaydev's case will be handled by BCCI," a senior BCCI source privy to development told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

The source also confirmed that no scans have been done till now. "When someone sustains an injury like this, there is aconsiderable amount of pain and swelling that is there in and around the area. The swelling takes around 24 to 48 hours to heal and only after that can you perform the scan.

"Since he is an important member of theTest team, it would only be prudent that he doesn't take any further part in IPL," he further added.

"Once the scans ascertain the degree of injury, the BCCI medical team will decide the course of action," said the source.

It is understood that even in case of Unadkat, things aren't looking great at the moment. "Yes, it's a good thing that Jaydev doesn't have a dislocation but the shoulder isn't in great shape and he can't play IPL any more as far as this season is concerned. Also, we can't say if he will get fit in time for WTC final," he concluded.

The left-arm seamer fell awkwardly while bowling in the nets ahead of their match against RCB.

Both Unadkat and Rahul had a good chance of making it to India's XI for the WTC final but if both of them are ruled out, the Indian selectors will have to think of other options.