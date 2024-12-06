KL Rahul, Kane Williamson's bizarre co-incidence across Adelaide, Wellington is painful for Australia, England bowlers

It's a true delight for Test cricket fans as three matches are going on and each of these is providing a unique contest. India and Australia, New Zealand and England, and South Africa and Sri Lanka are fighting it out in the longest format, and on Friday, India's KL Rahul and New Zealand's Kane Williamson met the same fate in a few minutes, and it will definitely boggle your mind. This co-incidence covering 3217 km, across Adelaide and Wellington, is just too unique to not be talked about. KL Rahul and Kane Williamson both got out to no-balls (AP Photo) (AP )

New Zealand's Kane Williamson was first dismissed off a no-ball off the bowling of England's Brydon Carse in the 13th over of the hosts' innings. A perfect good length delivery rattled Williamson's off-stump. However, quickly a no-ball signal came out and the former New Zealand captain got a reprieve.

Minutes later, a similar scenario unfolded at the Adelaide Oval in the 2nd Test between India and Australia. In the seventh over of the visitors' innings, Scott Boland dished out a perfect back-of-a-length delivery, which nibbled across Rahul and he was unable to do anything except edge it to the wicketkeeper Alex Carey.

Rahul walked back instantly, however, the on-field umpire signalled no-ball and the right-handed batter came back to the middle.

Former West Indies pacer Ian Bishop also marvelled at this crazy co-incidence. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), he wrote, "Can’t believe that Kane Williamson gets bowled off a Brydon Carse no-ball. 15 minutes later across Oceana, KL Rahul gets caught behind off a Scott Boland no-ball."

Co-incidence does not end there

The bizarre co-incidence does not end there. Both KL Rahul and Kane Williamson also registered the same scores. In the first innings of the second Test against England, the right-handed Kane scored 37 runs before being dismissed by Brydon Carse. The experienced New Zealand campaigner lasted 56 balls at the crease.

On the other hand, India's KL Rahul also registered the same score before being sent back to the hut by Mitchell Starc. KL Rahul's stay at the crease lasted 64 balls.

KL Rahul smashed six boundaries throughout his innings while Kane Williamson hit 3 fours.

Speaking of the 2nd Test between New Zealand and England, the latter ended Day 1 on top after reducing the Kiwis to 86/5 at Stumps. The Three Lions were previously bundled out for 280.

Coming back to the second Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test between India and Australia, the visitors were dismissed for 180 after Rohit Sharma opted to bat first.

New Zealand suffered a defeat against England in the first Test of the three-match series while India beat Australia by 295 runs in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy opener in Perth.