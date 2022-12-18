KL Rahul lifts the lid on Rohit Sharma's availability for second Test against Bangladesh

Rohit Sharma was not part of the Test series opener in Chattogram against Bangladesh where India won by an emphatic margin of 188 runs to take an unassailable 1-0 lead in the two-match series. Rohit had injured his thumb and was ruled out of the match with KL Rahul leading the side in his stead. After the big win, Rahul gave a massive update on Rohit's availability for the second Test in Mirpur.

A thumb injury in the 2nd ODI against Bangladesh earlier this month had ruled out Rohit from the third ODI and subsequently from the 1st Test match as well. Abhimanyu Easwaran replaced him in the squad while Shubman Gill was given an opportunity to open alongside Rahul.

After the win in Chattogram on Sunday, Rahul revealed that Rohit's availability will be known over the next two days.

"About Rohit, we may be able to know (his status) in the next day or two, even I am not aware of it," Rahul said at the post-match press conference.

The Mirpur Test match will begin from December 22 onwards and will be the final game of the tour.

Rahul also talked about India's performance in the first Test which put the team back in contention for a spot in the World Test Championship final as they climbed to the second spot in the points table.

"Everything stood out. We batted really well, bowled really well. In fielding also, we took most of the catches that came our way. That is the way you win Test matches. Only one or two people cannot win matches, this is for all formats," he said.

"Kuldeep (Yadav), (Mohammed) Siraj bowled really well in the first innings (of Bangladesh) but others supported them well. In the second innings, Axar (Patel) bowled really well but Kuldeep and Ash (R Ashwin) kept the pressure on. Umesh (Yadav) and Siraj bowled some really good spells, kept it tight and beat the bat many times but were unlucky.

"Everybody did well and this was what we wanted to do as a team. The guys who performed well in particular also got support from others. Those who are supporting are also important."

