India batter with bittersweet MCG connection on verge of rare hat-trick in 4th Test which even Kohli, Sachin can't claim

Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli possess the kind of record against Australia one can only wish for. Not only have they been turned out to be run-machines while batting against the mighty Australians, but the fact that both have scored big on their soil against some of their fiercest bowlers is icing on the cake. Tendulkar set the bar, smashing 3630 runs from 39 Tests at an average of 55, including 11 centuries, 1809 of which were scored in Down Under from 20 matches. Kohli is behind but still holds an impressive record of 2168 runs from 28 Tests at an average of 46.12, out of which 1468 have come on Australian pitches. Also, barring Brisbane, Kohli and Tendulkar have scored centuries on every Australian ground – Perth, Sydney, Melbourne and Adelaide. Indian players celebrates the wicket of Australia's Nathan McSweeney during play on day five of the third cricket test between India and Australia at the Gabba in Brisbane(AP)

However, despite all that the two quintessential superstars of Indian batting have achieved, the one thing they don't have on their resume to show is what KL Rahul can claim beginning Thursday – a hat-trick of Test tons in Boxing Day Tests. Rahul has scored a hundred in his two previous Boxing Day Tests – 123 against South Africa in Centurion, 2021, and 101 at the same venue against the same opponent two years later. One more at the 'G', and Rahul will do what no Indian batter before him has done. Rahul has a bittersweet connection with the MCG. At this venue, he made his Test debut for India way back in 2014, but it ended in more of a whimper than a bang as he scored just 3 and 1 in his first two innings. Rahul has yet to play a Test in Melbourne ever since, but what an opportunity awaits him when he does on Thursday. He has already been the stand-out batter for India in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy with 235 runs at an average of 47 and two half-centuries.

A look at Kohli, Sachin's Boxing Day Test record

A cursory glance at Tendulkar and Kohli's record in Boxing Day Tests presents a fine story. Tendulkar has played 10 Boxing Day Tests in his career and scored 636 runs, including back-to-back centuries – 113 against New Zealand at Hamilton in 1998 and 116 against Australia exactly a year later. Tendulkar's tryst with Boxing Day Tests began over three decades ago, in 1991 when he scored 15 and 40 against Australia. A year later, he endured another couple of low scores against South Africa, getting out for 0 and 6. Tendulkar had to wait another four years for his next crack at a Boxing Day Test, but when he did, it ended in disappointment as the Proteas dismissed him for 14 and 4.

Tendulkar finally cracked the code of December 26 against New Zealand, and then again versus the Aussies. In 2003, Tendulkar, battling a slump in form, hit a solid 44 before getting out. In 2006, Sachin scored an entertaining 63 in Durban, but India lost by 174 runs. Things didn't improve much in 2007 against Australia, with Sachin getting out for 62 and 15, leading to India losing another one to the Aussies. In 2010, when India toured South Africa for a three-Test series, Sachin scored a hundred each in Centurion and Cape Town, but could only score 13 and 6 in the Durban Boxing Day Test. In his final BD Test a year later, Sachin looked like a million bucks, scoring 73 and 32, but that again came in a losing cause.

As for Kohli, he has been part of six Boxing Day Test matches, amassing 540 runs. Making his MCG debut in 2011, Kohli registered a duck and 11 and followed it with 57 runs against South Africa in Durban. In 2014, Kohli hit his batting peak, blasting 169 and 54 against the Aussies in a losing effort. Kohli would have to wait 4 years for his next Boxing Day, as he returned against Australia with 82 and a duck. In his last series as India's Test captain, Kohli scored 53 runs against the Proteas in Centurion. Just earlier year, Kohli was in action again at the Boxing Day Test as he scored 32 and 76 – both extremely solid knocks.