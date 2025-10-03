KL Rahul puts his fingers in his mouth after completing his first Test century on home soil in 3213 days: What it means

Do you remember KL Rahul missing his double hundred against England? He was dismissed for 199 in that match in 2016. It has been 3,213 days since then that he scored a century in India. KL Rahul after his century against West Indies.(@mufaddal_vohra/x.com)

In between, he has established himself as a crucial part of the Test side. He has been consistent, technically sound, and has shown great temperament in the longest format of the game. Centuries have come for him, but all of them away from home. However, he has ended this long wait at Ahmedabad against the West Indies.

KL Rahul, India’s embodiment of resilience

It might have taken KL Rahul eight years, nine months, and 17 days to kiss the triple-figure mark at home. However, there was no shortage of resilience and determination in the knock that he played against the West Indies. Notably, the match in which Rahul scored his last home century was the same game in which Karun Nair scored a triple hundred.

The Indian opener has carried his form from a remarkable tour to England. He scored 532 runs in the tour from 10 innings. It was decorated with two centuries and two half-centuries. Rahul was also the third-highest run-getter in the series, just behind Shubman Gill and Joe Root. During the tournament, he was praised by most experts for the temperament he showed, and some even called him the most technically sound batter for India in the tour.

Notably, this is Rahul’s 11th Test century, the 20th in International cricket. Nine of his 11 tons have come outside India. At lunch on Day 2, Rahul remained unbeaten on exactly 100 as India had a lead of 56 runs with seven wickets still remaining. The hosts plan on taking a decisive lead in the first innings shouldered by KL’s patience and grit.

Rahul’s unique celebration

As he went past the landmark, Rahul unleashed a unique celebration. He raised his bat while putting his finger to his mouth. This might be a reference to the fact that he has recently welcomed a new member into his family.

On March 24, 2025 KL Rahul and his wife, Athiya Shetty welcomed a baby girl (Evaarah). The batter seemed to have dedicated this special landmark to the new member in his family.

However, there are also some speculations among the fans that it was gesture to silence his critics, who were talking about his utility on home ground.