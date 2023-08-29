KL Rahul ruled out of first two Asia Cup matches against Pakistan and Nepal: India head coach Rahul Dravid

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Aug 29, 2023 01:25 PM IST

This means, Rahul will only be available from the Super 4 stage if India qualifies. Ishan Kishan is set to play as the keeper-batter against Pakistan and Nepal.

India wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul won't be available for the first two matches of Asia Cup 2023, said India head coach Rahul Dravid on Tuesday. India start their campaign against Pakistan on September 2. Their next group match is against Nepal on September 4.

India's KL Rahul(REUTERS)

“KL Rahul is progressing really will but will not be available for India’s first two matches – against Pakistan and Nepal – of the Asia Cup Head Coach Rahul Dravid,” BCCI tweeted quoting head coach Dravid.

