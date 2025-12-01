KL Rahul’s ‘silent job’ overshadowed by Virat Kohli’s knock: Srikkanth warns India against Ranchi ploy after late scare

It was once again South Africa’s lower order that threatened to frustrate India in the ODI series opener in Ranchi on Sunday. But unlike the Test series, where the hosts suffered a 2-0 whitewash, India held their nerve at the JSCA International Stadium Complex despite setting a steep target of 350. Kuldeep Yadav and Harshit Rana shared seven wickets as South Africa eventually fell 17 runs short. India's Virat Kohli, front left, and KL Rahul, right, during the first ODI cricket match of a series between India and South Africa, in Ranchi(PTI)

Virat Kohli headlined the win with his 52nd ODI century, marking his first international outing on home soil since March. His superb 135 laid the platform for India’s strong total after he stitched a second successive hundred-run stand with Rohit Sharma.

However, former India captain Krishnamachari Srikkanth felt that KL Rahul’s composed half-century, along with his 65-run partnership with Ravindra Jadeja, played an equally decisive role. He argued that Rahul’s “silent job” was overshadowed by the euphoria surrounding Kohli’s brilliance.

“His (Jadeja) knock of 29 (32) from 17 (20) balls went unnoticed. He also actually played at a different level. The final KL Rahul-Jadeja partnership was outstanding but went unnoticed. That was a key and both clobbered the bowling given their strike rates in the partnership. Nobody saw that effect because everything was overshadowed by Virat Kohli’s knock. They did the job silently without making noise about it,” Srikkanth told on his YouTube channel..

The former India selector argued that Rahul should not be batting as low as No. 6 and criticised the decision to send Washington Sundar ahead of him at No. 5 in the first ODI. Although Sundar was India’s standout batter in the Test series and showed he can handle batting higher up the order, he failed to justify the promotion on Sunday, managing just 13 off 19 balls.

“I don’t know about Washington Sundar going ahead of him. If KL Rahul had batted higher in the order, it would have been better for India. He should never go below 5. Yes, it was a successful move in the Champions Trophy. But I don’t think you should make it a habit. He should be batting at No. 4 or 5. Washington Sundar can go as a finisher rather than coming in at No. 5,” said Srikkanth.

“Classy Rolls-Royce Rahul, India can’t do without him. He scored his 60 with effortless ease. Once he struck that six off Burger, he was unstoppable. But I don’t understand why KL Rahul comes into bat at No. 6. He should be batting at No. 4 or 5, not beyond that. I don’t understand this logic at all.”