'His selection is based on favouritism. Ex-cricketers aren't vocal for fear of losing out on IPL gigs': Venkatesh Prasad

Team India has made an impressive start to the Border-Gavaskar Test series, beating Australia by an emphatic margin of an innings and 132 runs to take a 1-0 lead in the four-match contest. However, former India cricketer Venkatesh Prasad launched an attack on the Indian team and the selectors of the BCCI, over the selection of a "consistently inconsistent player, while also lashing out at veteran cricketers and experts of the game for not calling it out for the fear of losing their IPL contracts.

Prasad accused BCCI of “favouritism” in India's team selection, explaining that despite KL Rahul being below par over the course of eight years in his Test career, he has still been backed for the Test line-up amid the presence of talented and in-form players like Shubman Gill and Sarfaraz Khan.

Rahul, who was picked ahead of Gill as an opener for the Nagpur Test, scored 20 runs after facing 71 runs in the first innings.

“I have a lot of regard for KL Rahul’s talent and ability, but sadly his performances have been well below par. A test average of 34 after 46 tests and more than 8 years in international cricket is ordinary. Can’t think of many who have been given so many chances. Especially when there are so many waiting in the wings & in top form. Shubman Gill is in sublime form, Sarfaraz has been scoring tons in FC cricket and many who deserve a chance ahead of Rahul. Some are just lucky to be given chances endlessly till they succeed while some aren’t allowed to,” he tweeted.

He feels that the Indian team management has made matters worse by appointing Rahul as a deputy to the captain despite Ashwin having a “great cricketing brain”, or someone like Cheteshwar Pujara or even Ravindra Jadeja.

“And to make matters worse, Rahul is the designated vice-captain. Ashwin has a great cricketing brain, should be the vice captain in the Test format. If not him should be Pujara or Jadeja .Mayank Agarwal had a far better impact than Rahul in Tests and so did Vihari. Rahul’s selection is not based on performance but favouritism . Has been Consistently inconsistent and for someone who has been around for 8 years not converted potential into performances,” he added.

Prasad also slammed veterans and experts of the game for not pointing out the error in selection for the fear of losing their IPL contracts with broadcasters.

“One of the reasons why many ex-cricketers aren’t vocal despite seeing such favouritism is the chances of losing out on potential IPL gigs. They wouldn’t want to rub the captain of a franchisee wrong way, as in today’s age most people like yes men and blind approvers. Often well wishers are your best critics but times have changed & people don’t want to be told truth,” he concluded.

India are unlikely to make a change in the line-up after just one match, implying that Gill would have to wait for his opportunity until the third Test against Australia.

