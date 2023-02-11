Where does Team India stand in WTC points table after emphatic win in Nagpur vs Australia?

Australia were never allowed to breathe. Even the slightest of opportunities that they sniffed, India made things extremely difficult before they were absolutely hammered in the second innings in Nagpur with the spin duo of Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja folding the visitors in a single session. Ashwin picked five, Jadeja two as India won by an innings and 132 runs in Nagpur to take a 1-0 lead in the four-match Border-Gavaskar series. So where does the win put India in the World Test Championship points table?

India do have one eye on the WTC points table with the Rohit Sharma-led side yet to book their place in the final. Heading into the series, they stood at the second place with 58.93% points and they remain in the second place, although having consolidated their chances of making the final. Their present PCT is of 61.67 per cent, well ahead of third-placed Sri Lanka (53.33).

Australia, on the other hand, who only need a win to confirm their place in the WTC final, remain on top of the table. However, their PCT has decreased from 75.56 per cent to 70.83.

World Test Championship points table

India, however, are yet to confirm their place in the final of the WTC for the second successive time. The runners-up from the previous cycle have to win at least two of the remaining three matches of the Border-Gavaskar series to book their place.

"This is probably the Plan A they (Australia) had, I am sure they'll introspect and try to come out with different plans next game. I've experimented a lot, but to stay at the moment is very important. If you keep flying and wanna make plans in the air, sometimes it can go amiss. I expect Australia to come back really hard and strong," Ashwin said after the match.

